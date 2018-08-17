GAF, RAY Launch GAF Ray Swimming Program in Bengaluru

Courtesy: Vishal Bharadwaj

Full Press Release

Glenmark Aquatic Foundation and Ray Center are pleased to launch a top class swimming program at Ray Center, Lakkasandra, Wilson Garden, Bangalore. With this, Glenmark Aquatic Foundation, a CSR initiative of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, has launched its third Center in India in Bengaluru after the GAF Centre in Mumbai and the SAI Glenmark TIDM program in Delhi. Ray Center already operates learn to swim program at its first facility in JP Nagar, Bengaluru.

Carles Subirana, Technical Director at GAF and a globally recognized swimming coach, will oversee the program. Coach Bushan Kumar, a level 5 ASCA coach, will be the head coach at the facility.

The aim of the program is to provide swimmers all the required facilities to enable them to win laurels at the state, national and global swimming meets. Programs offered at the GAFRAY will include swim training from the basic learn to swim right up to competitive swimming. GAF will sponsor top Swimmers from the center for International meets.

The Center has a 50 m pool and a 18 m warm up pool and gym facilities. The Center is also constructing a 25 m heated pool which will be ready before the end of 2018. Public batches and special corporate programs are also on the anvil.

Swimmers keen for public batches may register at the pool while competitive swimmers could apply online on www.glenmarkaquatic.org.

The center opens on 3rd September both for public batches and competitive swimming batches.

More details of swimming programs at www.raycenter.in.

How to Register:

Swimmers keen for public batches may register at the pool.

Competitive swimmers can apply online on www.glenmarkaquatic.org.

For more details of the swimming program visit www.raycenter.in.

Facility Address:

Ray Center – Wilson Garden Swimming Pool,

9th Main, Lakkasandra extension,

Wilson Garden, Bengaluru – 560030

Phone No: +9173388099222

Landmark – Near K J School, Wilson Garden

Google Map: https://goo.gl/maps/D3JGC7HPKBm

About Glenmark Aquatic Foundation

Glenmark Aquatic Foundation (GAF) is a non-profit CSR initiative of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited. GAF aims is to help transform the ecosystem for swimming across our country and put India on the world swimming map!

With young swimmers and young coaches as primary target beneficiaries, GAF has built a core team of highly motivated experts for the strategic long term development of the swimming as a sport in India. GAF has developed meaningful partnerships with national and international organizations and is committed to laying a foundation for the eventual transformation of swimming as a sport in India.

About Ray Center

Ray Center, JP Nagar is a Premium center to learn Swimming at all seasons for all age groups and Innovative Fitness Programs. Ray Center, Wilson Garden has a 50 meter competitive pool and warm up Pool