Gabe Manteufel, #2 in the Class of 2026, Hands Verbal Commitment to Indiana

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Las Vegas, Nevada’s Gabriel Manteufel has announced his intention to swim and study at Indiana University beginning in the 2026-27 school year.

“After careful consideration, I am ecstatic to announce my verbal commitment to Indiana University. First and foremost, I would like to thank God. I would also like to thank my family, my coaches on the Sandpipers of Nevada, and my friends; none of this would be possible without all of your support. I would like to give a special shout out to the Indiana coaching staff for such an amazing opportunity to be a part of the Indiana Swimming Legacy. Go Hoosiers!”

Manteufel is homeschooled and trains year-round with Sandpipers of Nevada. He is, by a large margin, the fastest distance freestyler in the cohort, and for that, we ranked him #2 on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2026. He will join #14 Sam Wolf and “Best of the Rest” freestylers Brody Engelstad (sprint) and Cooper Zakorchemny (distance) in Bloomington in the fall of 2026.

Manteufel had a huge meet at California/Nevada Sectionals in December 2023, finishing 2nd in the 200 free and 1650 free and 4th in the 500 free, 1000 free, and 400 IM. He scored lifetime bests in the 200 free (1:36.64), 500 free (4:18.91), 1000 free (8:51.54), 1650 free (14:41.11), 100 fly (53.84), and 400 IM (3:51.11). His 1650 performance was the 2nd-fastest all-time among 15-16 boys in the U.S., and it would have been fast enough to score points for the Hoosiers at the 2024 NCAA Championships. Winning that mile, in 14:29.48 (which in fact would have won NCAAs), was his Sandpipers teammate Luke Ellis, an Indiana commit for the fall of 2025.

He later lowered his 100 fly time to 51.25 and picked up a new 100 back time (51.69) in February at the 2024 SAND Desert Committee Championships.

In long course season, Manteufel qualified for 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the 400/800/1500 freestyle events (3:54.30/8:04.13/15:17.47) in the spring at PSS Westmont and MVN’s Swim Meet of Champions. At Trials, he placed 41st, 21st, and 18th in the respective events. He closed the summer with new PBs in the LCM 100 free (51.87), 200 free (1:50.01), 200 breast (2:21.83), 200 IM (2:08.88), and 400 IM (4:21.93).

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 14:41.11 (best in class)

1000 free – 8:51.54 (best in class)

500 free – 4:18.91 (best in class)

200 free – 1:36.64

200 IM – 1:49.90

400 IM – 3:51.11

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.