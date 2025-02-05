Futures Water Polo League Extends Partnership with KAP7 as Official Ball Supplier Through 2028

Courtesy of KAP7, a SwimSwam partner.

Futures Water Polo League (Futures WPL) is proud to announce the extension of its partnership with KAP7, continuing its role as the official and exclusive ball supplier for all league competitions through the 2028 season. This renewal reinforces the shared commitment of both organizations to enhancing the sport of water polo by providing top-tier equipment and an elite competitive environment for athletes nationwide.

KAP7 has been a trusted partner of Futures WPL, supplying its industry-leading HydroGrip water polo ball to ensure the highest quality playing experience for the league’s athletes.

Bradley Schumacher, president and founder of KAP7 and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, expressed his excitement about the contract extension:

“Futures WPL has built the most competitive and well-respected leagues in the country, and we are honored to continue our partnership for another four years. At KAP7, our mission is to support the growth and development of water polo at all levels, and extending our collaboration with Futures WPL ensures that their athletes continue to play with the best equipment available.”

The continued partnership marks another milestone in Futures WPL’s mission to provide a high-caliber competitive platform while fostering athlete development. By extending its agreement with KAP7, Futures WPL reinforces its dedication to offering the best resources and experiences for its participants.

Statement from Dustin Litvak, Commissioner and SoCal Director, Futures Water Polo League:

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with KAP7, a company that has been an integral part of our league’s success. Their commitment to water polo and providing top-quality equipment directly aligns with our mission at Futures WPL. This continued collaboration ensures that our athletes will compete at the highest level with the best gear available through the 2028 season.”

