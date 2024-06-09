Futures Qualifier Ainsley Taylor (2024) Commits to NYU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ainsley Taylor from Gaithersburg, Maryland, has committed to swim and study at New York University beginning in the 2024-25 school year. She wrote on social media at the time of her commitment:

“I am extremely thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at NYU! I am so grateful for the family, friends, and coaches who’ve gotten me to this point. Go Violets!! 💜”

Taylor swam for Quince Orchard High School. She trains year-round under Dave Green at Rockville Montgomery Swim Club and specializes mainly in sprint freestyle, backstroke, and breaststroke.

Taylor wrapped up her prep career at the 2024 MPSSAA 4A3A State Swimming and Diving Championships with a 9th-place finish in the 50 free (24.67) and a 10th in the 100 back (1:01.03). As a junior she came in 13th in the 50 free (25.11) at the 2023 state meet. Her best 50/100 free times come from the 2022 4A3A Championships when she placed 4th and 6th in the respective events (23.82/52.54) and led off the 400 free relay with 52.30.

At the 2024 Potomac Valley LSC Short Course Championships in March, she clocked new PBs in the 100 back (1:00.74) and 200 back (2:13.27); she also competed in the 50 free and 100 breast.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 23.82

100 free – 52.30

100 fly – 59.94

100 back – 1:00.74

200 back – 2:13.27

100 breast – 1:11.47

200 IM – 2:13.68

The NYU women’s swimming and diving team is coming off its best-ever finish at NCAAs: they finished 3rd at the 2024 Division III Championships in Greensboro with 374 points. Taylor’s best times would have ranked 3rd in the 50 free and 4th in the 100 free on the Violets’ roster last season, and she would have been top-10 in the 100 fly, 100 back, 200 back, and 100 breast.

