Futures Champion Lauren Aylmer Makes Verbal Commitment to James Madison

Lauren Aylmer from Garnerville, New York has verbally committed to James Madison University for 2020-21. Aylmer is a senior at North Rockland High School where she is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American with Summer Juniors times in the 100m backstroke and 200m backstroke. Twice named The Journal News/lohud Rockland high school swimmer/diver of the year, Aylmer took 3rd in the 100 back (56.12) and 11th in the 200 IM (2:06.84) at the 2018 New York Girls Federation Championships.

Aylmer swims club for NYS Aquatics where she holds 11 SCY and 4 LCM club records. She won the 200m back (2:16.76) and finished 7th in the 100 back (1:04.43) at Geneva Futures this past August, notching a lifetime best in the 200. She also competed in the 100 breast, 200 IM (20th place) and 400 IM.

James Madison competes in the Colonial Athletic Association. The women won their second consecutive and ninth overall conference title last season. Aylmer would have been an asset to the Dukes as her top times would have scored in the A finals of the 100/200 back and 400 IM and the B finals of the 100 breast and 200 IM. She would have joined current junior Paige Assaid in the 100 back A final but she’d have been the sole JMU representative in the top-8 of the 200 back. Aylmer is within shooting distance of program records in both events (54.75/1:58.01).

Aylmer will join fellow class of 2024 commits Cameron Gring and Emily Drakopoulos in Harrisonburg next fall.

Top SCY times:

100 back – 55.63

200 back – 1:59.56

100 breast – 1:04.40

200 breast – 2:22.97

200 IM – 2:05.33

400 IM – 4:24.33

