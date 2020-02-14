Fresno Pacific Wins 4 Individual Events on Day 2 of 2020 PCSC Championships

PACIFIC COLLEGIATE SWIM CONFERENCE

Wednesday, February 12 – Saturday, February 15

East Los Angeles College (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Cal State East Bay women, Concordia men (results)

The 2020 PCSC Championships continued on Thursday with the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 200 free relay. The UC Santa Cruz men and Cal State East Bay women have now pulled into the lead.

Concordia’s Kyle Benjamin won the 500 free by over a second in 4:31.67. Fresno Pacific’ freshman Denisz Der held a big lead after the breast leg of the 200 IM. Biola freshman Patrick Waggoner outsplit him by over 2 seconds on the final 50 to close the gap, but came up just short as Der won it 1:54.01 to 1:54.17. Fresno Pacific made it 2 event wins in a row as Iskender Baslakov won the 50 free in 20.27.

On the women’s side, Biola freshman Kellynn Hayes made a 5-second drop to win the 500 free in 4:58.83, while East Bay freshman Leah Robinson (4:59.11) and East Bay’s Serene Augustain (4:59.19) finished closely behind. Fresno Pacific’s Olga Tovstogan was just over a second shy of the Meet Record with a 2:02.75 to dominate the 200 IM. Fresno Pacific won the next event as well, with Arianna Kooijinga coming up 3 tenths short of the Meet Record to win the 50 free in 23.28.

Pepperdine (1:34.43) won the women’s 200 free relay as anchor Amy Griffin swam a 23.17 to run down East Bay (1:34.07), who got off to the early lead with Allie Klinger‘s 23.42 leadoff. Concordia took the men’s race in 1:23.62, highlighted by a 20.57 2nd leg from Tim Townsend. Notably, Fresno Pacific initially touched first but they were ultimately DQed. Their women’s relay also ended with a DQ.

TOP 5 TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 2 – WOMEN

Cal State East Bay- 517.5 Pepperdine- 496.5 Azusa Pacific- 410 Biola- 373 Concordia 269

TOP 5 TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 2 – MEN