Freshman Youssef Ramadan Nearly Breaks Hokies 100 Fly Record at VT Invite Day 2

VIRGINIA TECH INVITE

February 5-7, 2021

Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Christiansburg, VA

Championship Format

SCY

Day 2 Prelims Results

Day 2 Finals Results

Results on Meet Mobile as “VT Invite”

While pool records didn’t fall quite as frequently as they did the day before, there was still plenty of fast swimming at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center yesterday as the Virginia Tech Hokies continued their ACC Champs tune-up at the Virginia Tech invite.

The biggest swim of the day came from Hokies freshman Youssef Ramadan. The Egyptian national flirted with the 100 fly school record in prelims, clocking a 45.68 that was only 0.08s off the school record set by teammate Blake Manoff at last year’s ACC Championships, and breaking the pool record. Ramadan was just a tick off of his morning time in finals, going 45.71. Still, Ramadan’s prelims time puts him at #9 in the nation so far this season.

Head coach Sergio Lopez has built a solidly-deep butterfly group over the last few years, and the Hokies had a total of five men under 47 seconds yesterday, between prelims and finals: Antani Ivanov (46.09), Manoff (46.15), Henry Claesson (46.66), and Khalil Fonder (46.99). Manoff and Ivanov finished 2nd and 3rd, respectively, at last year’s ACC Championships.

The Hokies were also on pace to break the school records in both in the men’s and women’s 200 medley relays, but both were disqualified, the men for an early takeoff and the women for a violation of the 15m rule on the backstroke leg.

Freshman Carles Coll Marti continued to have a strong meet, setting new personal bests in both the 200 free (1:35.24) and the 100 breast (53.51).

The Hokies also used the evening session to do recognize their seniors, and you can check out the video of that on the HokieSwimDive Instagram page, here.