Today marks Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s record-breaking 10th appearance in the NFL’s biggest game: the Super Bowl. At the age of 43, Brady is the oldest quarterback to start in a Super Bowl matchup. Widely considered the greatest football player of all time with 6 Super Bowl titles to his name with the New England Patriots, but his most recent feat has many people wondering if Brady may be the greatest athlete of all time, regardless of sport.

To swimming fans around the world, this idea raises some eyebrows. Although Brady is one of the best football players of all time, many argue that 28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps is actually the greatest athlete of all time.

Regardless of opinion, there are several similarities between Brady and Phelps’ careers:

Both athletes attended the University of Michigan. Phelps trained at Michigan from 2004-2008 and took some classes, though he never competed collegiately and never completed his degree. Brady, in contrast, was one of Michigan’s quarterbacks from 1995-1999.

Brady and Phelps both won their first title during the 2001 season. In July 2001, Phelps won his first WC gold medal in the 200m butterfly, while Brady won his first Super Bowl on February 3, 2002 (officially known as the 2001 season title.)

Both athletes stand at 6 feet, 4 inches tall. However, Phelps is notorious for his disproportional wingspan, which reached 6”7’.

Phelps and Brady each own their own brands, TB12 and MP, respectively. Brady began his brand in 2013, while Phelps began developing his brand in 2014.

When Brady was beginning her career in the NFL with the Patriots in 2000, the 15 year-old Phelps had just competed at his first Olympic Games, finishing 5th in the 200m butterfly.

Fun Fact: Both Brady and Phelps share names with their fathers. Brady’s dad goes by Tomas Brady Sr, while Phelp’s dad is named Michael Fred Phelps.