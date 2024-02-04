Freestyler Brenden Cook Sends Verbal To Colorado School Of Mines (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brenden Cook has announced his commitment to further his academic and athletic career at the Colorado School of Mines this upcoming fall. Cook is from Irvine, California, where he attends Irvine High School and trains with the Mission Viejo Nadadores. Cook will be the first in his family to compete in college athletics.

“I am blessed and stoked to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Colorado School of Mines! I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me along this journey and helping me become the best version of myself. I also want to thank Coach Claire and Coach Joel for giving me this amazing oppurtunity. Go Orediggers!! #helluvaengineer”

Cook is a quickly improving middle-distance freestyle specialist. He recently competed at the CA/NV Speedo Sectional Championship this past December, where he finished as high as 42nd in the 200 free. He stopped the clock at 1:42.88, taking nearly a second off his best time set just a month prior. Entering the season, Cook’s best time in the event stood at 1:44.88.

Many of Cook’s other best times were set earlier in the season at the Kevin Perry Invite. He dropped over a second in the 100 free (47.52), half a second in the 50 (21.51), and over two seconds in the 500 (4:43.40).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 21.51

100 free – 47.52

200 free – 1:42.88

500 free – 4:43.40

The Colorado School of Mines is a Division II program located in Golden, Colorado. The team competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC), where the men finished 3rd out of 5 teams last season. It took a 1:43.10 to advance to finals in the 200 free last year, putting Cook just inside scoring range with his current best time.

Michael Kietzman was the team’s lone A-finalist in the event in 2023, as he posted an 8th place finish with a time of 1:42.56 in finals. They had four athletes in the B-final, led by Joe Peak who took 12th (1:41.12). Kietzman is a junior this year and will overlap with Cook for one season.

Cook is the first public commitment for the Colorado School of Mines’ class of 2028.

