Free/Back Specialist Hallie Wilson to Join the Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Hallie Wilson from Richmond, Virginia will head to Lehigh University in the fall, where she will join fellow commits Danielle Prekop, Hannah Lord, Sara Gaston, and Sophia Poeta in the class of 2023. Wilson represents Poseidon Swimming in club swimming and specializes in freestyle and backstroke.

“Lehigh is an outstanding school both academically and athletically. The art program here is just what I was looking for, along with the competitive swim program. The team is one big family that I’m beyond happy to be a part of. The campus is beautiful and very open which is exactly what I needed. Rob and Eric are fantastic coaches and I can’t wait for freshman year! Go Mountain Hawks!”

Wilson has had a terrific run over the last 12 months. After wrapping up the 2018 long course season at NCSA Summer Championship with new times in the LCM 100/200 free and 50/100 back, she began her senior year of high school with PBs in the SCM 100 free and 100 back. During the course of the school year she lowered her lifetime bests in the SCY 50/100/200/500 free, 50/100/200 back, and 100 fly before beginning 2019 LCM season with new PBs in the 50 free and 200 back.

Wilson is also a talented artist who aspires to be a college art professor one day. She recently won a national honor -the 2019 Scholastic Art & Writing gold medal- for a project she called, “Technology People.” The prize, awarded to 16 students out of 300,000 applicants from 7th to 12th grades, comes with a $10,000 scholarship.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 2:04.55

100 back – 58.54

50 back – 27.61

200 IM – 2:11.10

200 free – 1:55.71

100 free – 53.75

50 free – 24.92

Wilson would have been a top-5 100- and 200-backstroker on the Mountain Hawks’ roster last season. She’ll have two years of overlap with Anna Francisco, who had the fastest 100 back on the squad last year, and one year with Nicole Shek, the top 200 backstroker.

