Mizuno Introduces GX-Sonic IV, Engineered for Speed

Mizuno, the global specialty sporting goods company, released the latest iteration of the Mizuno tech suit – the GX-Sonic IV – for start of summer competition season.

“Mizuno has built yet another industry leading technical suit. The GX-Sonic IV is built to entirely support your kick and support your body line,” said Blake Pieroni, Olympian and Mizuno Swim Athlete. “You definitely feel this support throughout your entire race, making your hips and legs feel elevated on the surface of the water. It’s clear that this new Mizuno was designed with swimmers at top of mind.”

The all-new GX-Sonic IV is making fast faster. Engineered for speed, design refinements introduce a new Sonic Light Ribtex II fabric combined with new Sonic Line Design X taping structure to lift the lower body and give the entire kick cycle support through to the finish. The suit offers optimal compression and mobility as needed between Multi-Racer (MR) and Sprinter (ST) model.

Worn by top athletes globally, the presence of the Mizuno suit continues to grow at international and domestic competitions with the reputation for speed being reinforced by elite swimmer performances at competition.

Available in Multi-Racer (MR) and Sprinter (ST) options, the MR offers more flexibility while the ST delivers maximum compression meant for short-distance races. The Mizuno suit comes in Men’s and Women’s fit and can be purchased online at MizunoUSA.com and SwimOutlet.com starting June 6, 2019.

About Mizuno USA

Mizuno USA, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mizuno Corporation, one of the largest specialty sporting goods manufacturers in the world. Mizuno USA, Inc. manufactures and distributes golf, baseball, softball, running, and volleyball equipment, apparel, and footwear for North America. Mizuno USA, Inc. is based in greater Atlanta, Ga.

