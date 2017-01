Frank Embacher: “Wollte auch mit Kritik DSV voranbringen”

Allard: US Sports Academy Should Rescind Awards For Wielgus, Paterno California attorney Bob Allard has publicly urged the U.S. Sports Academy to rescind an honorary doctorate given to USA Swimming President Chuck Wielgus last month, while also repeating his call for a similar honor to be stripped from former NCAA football coach Joe Paterno.

Missouri HS Girls COMO Invite Preview The COMO Invitational, one of the largest and most competitive meets for Missouri high schools, begins Saturday morning at Mizzou Aquatic Center.

VIDEO: Rio Moment To Savor – Cody Miller USA Swimming published a short interview with Olympic bronze medalist Cody Miller about his Rio swim. The video also includes Miller’s IU teammate Lilly King, who won gold in the women’s version of the 100 breast.

Several Swim Teams Flying Through Ft. Lauderdale Today, No Injuries Reported Nebraska – Omaha, Ohio State and Minnesota State – Mankato are among the college swim teams flying through the Ft. Lauderdale airport today, the site of a shooting this morning. So far, sources from various teams have told SwimSwam all team members are OK.