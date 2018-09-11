Former World Champion Marco Koch Changes Up Training Home

2015 World Champion Marco Koch of Germany has decided to change-up his training home en route to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

As published on the German Swimming Federation (DSV) website today, September 11th, Koch and his girlfriend/fellow swimmer Reva Foos will both be leaving club DSW 1912 Darmstadt, where they were coached by Alexander Kreisel. Their new home will be SG Frankfurt, where Shila Sheth is at the helm.

“First of all, I have to thank Alex and the entire Darmstadt club, who have cared for us for so many years and provided incredible support,” said 28-year-old Koch on moving from the club at which he trained since 2001.

“We took a lot of time to make that decision. But we wanted to set a new charm for the next two years, to put one on top again. In the phase before the German Championships, in which we worked there, we realized that we were on the right track. Now we continue this. (Google translation).

Koch has been a beacon on the German national team, winning World Championships gold in the 200m breast in 2015 in Kazan, followed by 100m and 200m breast Short Course World Championships golds in Windsor the following year. He snagged silver in the 200m at the 2017 Short Course European Championships, but has been on somewhat of a downward swing since.

Koch did not race at this year’s European Championships in Glasgow, as the veteran wasn’t able to crack the qualification times during the qualification period.

For her part, 24-year-old Foos broke through with 2018 European Championships bronze as a member of Germany’s 4 x 200m freestyle relay. She also made the semi-finals of the individual 200m freestyle event where she finished 10th overall.