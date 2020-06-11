Former US National Team Member Megan Kingsley Announces Retirement

Former United States National team member and University of Georgia standout Megan Kingsley is retiring from swimming, she announced Wednesday on Twitter.

“Sad, yet proud, to say that I’m officially retiring from swimming. I’ve accomplished more than any surgeon would imagine, and qualifying for 3 Olympic Trials is something I am proud of,” she wrote. “It’s time for a new chapter and for new dreams.”

Kingsley was a member of the 2013-14 National Team, and went on to become a six-time NCAA All-American before graduating from Georgia in 2018. She is the second-fastest 100 butterflier and fifth-fastest 200 butterflier in UGA history. In high school, Kingsley won five South Carolina state titles and set 24 state records.

She finished 16th in the 200 fly at Olympic Trials in 2016 and after turning pro, scored 18 points at International Swimming League meet in Naples, where she won the 200 fly (she ranked 28th in MVP scoring at that meet, which was 10th among Cali Condors in attendance).

Throughout her career, Kingsley often battled injury. One week after qualifying for her first international team, Junior Pan Pacs in 2012, she dislocated her left knee, which was the beginning of a series of knee problems that have required two surgeries. Following 2016 Trials, she semi-retired from the sport because of the knee issues.

She made a comeback in November of 2018 that was derailed roughly six months later when she was hit by a car. Prior to that setback, in March 2019 at Des Moines Pro Swim Series, she went a best time in the long course 200 fly (2:10.91) for the first time in nearly six years, and then improved on that time shortly thereafter and went a new best time in her long course 200 fly.

Her tweet about that experience went somewhat viral:

For the first time in 6 YEARS, I went a best time in my 200 Fly. Due to surgeries, mental health, & other personal issues I haven’t had a healthy season since summer of 2013. If you’re frustrated, don’t give up because it’s beyond worth it!!!#dreambig @USASwimming @UGASwimDive — Meg Kingsley (@Megs_Kingsley) March 8, 2019

After the car accident, Kingsley’s breakthrough 2019 continued, including her first sub-2:10 swim in the 200-meter fly at Summer Nationals (where she would end the day with 2:08.26).