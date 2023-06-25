Former Kentucky All-American Izzy Gati Posts Message of Support for Coach Lars Jorgensen

Former Kentucky All-American swimmer Izzy Gati, who just completed her fifth year with the Wildcats last season, took to Instagram this week to voice her support for head coach Lars Jorgensen while he remains away from the program due to an ongoing NCAA investigation into potential compliance rules violations.

Gati credited Jorgensen for taking a “leap of faith in recruiting me,” inspiring her to seek out community service opportunities, and helping her grow as a swimmer en route to an SEC title and runner-up NCAA finish in 2021 as a member of Kentucky’s 800-yard freestyle relay team.

“To the swim world: I’ve learned that if you are passionate about something you need to speak up so that’s what I’m doing. I’m Izzy Gati. A former UK swimmer. I swam under head coach Lars Jorgenson. Lars has recently been highlighted negatively. THATS NOT FAIR TO HIM. He has made UK swimming the successful SEC program it is today. Most people may not know but Lars took a leap of faith in recruiting me. I was decent in high school but no where near a top recruit. He took me in and made me the resilient, fierce, and powerful young lady I am today. While I did become a multi time all American, SEC champion, and school record holder, I also succeeded in other areas of life by Lars. I was encouraged to engage in the community weekly. I joined service groups and mentoring groups with his support. I succeeded in the classroom. I got in to multiple PT schools, had a 4.0 GPA, and was always encouraged to reach high for my future. I had to work hard for my everything I had in my swimming and academic career. But I would not be where I am today without Lars. So to him I say thank you and I stand with you. The media is quick to act on the negative side but rarely will highlight the good.”

In the comments, former Kentucky swimmers including Riley Gaines and Kaitlynn Wheeler praised Gati for defending their head coach amid the recent turbulence. Mackenzie Looze, who just finished up her fifth year at Indiana, also chimed in calling Jorgensen “a gift to the coaching world.”

Another former Wildcat, JD Schurer, seemed to take a different stance: “This ain’t it 🔥”

Earlier this week, SwimSwam reported that the entire Kentucky swimming coaching staff was suspended for one week at the start of May. Swimmers were not informed of the issues until the day after the transfer portal closed for women on April 30.

Maddie Deucher, a recent New Mexico graduate who began her swimming career at Kentucky, shared a few of the problems she faced in Lexington after the article was published.