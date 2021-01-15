Fomer Waynesboro (PA) YMCA Swim Coach Charged With Indecent Assault of a Minor

Former Waynesboro YMCA swim coach Emily Miller was charged with indecent assault after a swimmer reported that she’d sexually abused him.

FOX43 reports that the 30-year-old Miller has been charged with corruption of minors, indecent exposure, and indecent assault. Police say Miller was coaching for the Waynesboro YMCA when the alleged abuses occurred. The swimmer was between 11 and 13 years old, according to police, and the abuse allegations center around three separate swim meets in February of 2016, March of 2017, and March of 2018.

The swimmer reported the allegations to the Franklin County Children’s Advocacy Center, saying Miller had “gotten naked” in front of him and encouraged him to rub lotion on her. Miller is also accused of touching the boy’s genitals and forcing him to touch hers.

The criminal complaint alleges that Miller’s husband was also present during at least one incident.

The Waynesboro YMCA released a statement saying that Miller is no longer an employee, according to FOX43:

“We were saddened to learn of a criminal complaint against Emily Miller, a former employee of the Waynesboro Area YMCA, alleging abuse of a minor.

Upon learning of this criminal complaint, the Y was fully supportive and compliant with the recommendations of local authorities. Ms. Miller is not currently an employee of the Y.

At the Waynesboro Area YMCA, the safety and wellbeing of all children in our community is a top priority. We conduct thorough screenings and regular trainings for all Y employees. While these alleged incidents did not occur at the Y or in our program, we remain focused and diligent on the safety of our members.”