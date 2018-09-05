Florida State Swimmer McKenna Keith Diagnosed With Cancer

FSU senior McKenna Keith has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and her teammates have set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for her rent payments.

Keith was a Florida high school standout who originally joined the South Carolina swimming program. She competed at SECs over her first two seasons and was the team’s top 50 freestyler as a freshman. Keith transferred to Florida State last season, ultimately competing at the Auburn Invite in February and then registering a couple of swims over the summer.

Per the GoFundMe page, Keith has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system. The page says that Keith is undergoing chemotherapy through December of this year and hopes to return to Florida State after treatment. But Keith is still on a lease at her school and will be responsible for rent in addition to medical expenses. A handful of her teammates created the GoFundMe page to help raise money to cover Keith’s rent while she is away.

“On top of all of the medical costs she is already facing, we do not want rent and utilities to be an extra burden for her family,” the page reads. “We want McKenna to be able to come back and be able to live in her room in our apartment without any worry about violating or cancelling the lease.

“The Seminole family is behind her every step of the way as we anticipate her healthy return next semester.”