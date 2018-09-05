Behind the Scenes with Team USA at the 2018 Pan Pac Championships

USA Swimming’s Pan Pacs team spent just-over-a-week in Tokyo Japan last month while competing at the biggest meet of 2018 for Americans: the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships.

While Team USA didn’t have a great meet compared to last year’s World Championships or the Olympics a year prior, the Americans did win their 5th-straight medals table, thanks in large part to a big final-day performance by the team.

While we caught you up on everything happening in the competition pool in Tokyo, Pan Pacs 50 free champion Michael Andrew filled in the gaps in his latest vlog, going behind the seems with Team USA as they prepared for the meet and explored Tokyo.

Check out his latest vlog below: