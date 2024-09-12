Florida State Announces 2024-25 Swim & Dive Schedule

Courtesy: FSU Athletics

TALLAHASSEE – The 2024-25 Florida State men’s and women’s swimming and diving schedule was released on Wednesday.

“We have a great schedule ahead of us,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “We’re facing similar opponents this season with plenty of competition at home. This strength of schedule will really prepare us for the postseason, and we couldn’t be more excited to get this season started.”

The Seminole men and women will compete at the Morcom Aquatics Center six times in the regular season, including four to start the 2024-25 campaign. The second annual FSU Invitational will be held on Sept. 27-28. The meet will feature TCU, Georgia Tech and Illinois and will include events not featured in the traditional NCAA program, including the 100 IM.

On Oct. 11, the Seminoles will host the All Florida Invitational, where both teams will compete against Florida Southern, and the women will also face West Florida and North Florida.

The following day on Oct. 12, FSU will open ACC competition by welcoming Georgia Tech. The meet will mark the seventh-straight matchup between the two teams.

The Seminoles will welcome Georgia on Oct. 19 to close out the homestand, before heading to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to compete against the Crimson Tide and LSU on Nov. 8.

Florida State will compete at the Georgia Tech Invitational from Nov. 22-24 in Atlanta.

The 2025 portion of the schedule will begin with a matchup against new ACC foe, Southern Methodist University in Dallas. It will be the first time since the 2005-06 season the men have faced SMU. The women last competed against the Mustangs in November of 1988.

The Seminoles will return to Tallahassee for their fifth home meet of the season against Tampa on Jan. 24. A matchup against Miami at home is scheduled for Jan.27.

The final meet of the regular season will take place on Jan. 31 against Florida, at Florida Aquatics Swimming and Training.

The ACC Swimming and Diving Championship will be held in Greensboro, N.C., Feb. 18-22 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Student-athletes that qualify for NCAA Zone B Diving will compete at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center from March 8-12 in Auburn, Alabama.

The men’s and women’s NCAA qualifiers will split up and travel across the country to Federal Way, Wash., for the NCAA Championship. The women will compete from Mar. 19-22, and the men on Mar. 26-29.

Florida State will host the annual Garnet vs. Gold exhibition on Sept. 20 at the Morcom Aquatics Center at 3 p.m. Admission is free.