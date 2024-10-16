Florida Adds Verbal Commitment from #16 Liam Smith to 2026 Recruiting Class

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Liam Smith, who hails from Kalamazoo, Michigan, has announced his intention to swim and study at the University of Florida beginning in the 2026-27 school year. He wrote on social media:

“I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Florida. First I want to thank God for putting me in the position to be able to accomplish my goals and dreams. Next I want to thank all the coaches at the University of Florida for giving me this amazing opportunity. I also want to thank my parents and my brother, along with my amazing coaches (Coach Parker and Coach Belton) for supporting me through this whole process. Go Gators!!!🐊🐊🐊”

Smith is a junior at Otsego High School. He swims year-round with the Greater Kalamazoo Crocs and was our #16 pick on the Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2026.

In March, Smith won the 200 IM (1:48.64) and 100 fly (48.02) at the MHSAA Boys Division 3 State Championships. It was his second consecutive Michigan D3 state title in the fly; as a freshman, he won with 49.74 and placed 3rd in the 200 IM (1:54.11).

Smith kicked off short course season last fall with a slew of best times. He began with PBs in the 200 free (1:43.95), 100 breast, and 100 IM in October, then added the 500 free and 200 breast a few weeks later. In November, he clocked best times in the 100/200 back and 200 IM (1:52.24) at the Holland Fall Invite, and he scored new times in all 4 50s at the Greater Kalamazoo Arena Challenge.

At Winter Juniors East, he went 48.89 in the 100 fly and 1:46.60 in the 200 fly, placing 11th in the latter. Both times were PBs, as was his 3:56.06 in the 400 IM. He was just off his Holland Invite time in the 200 IM.

Similarly, Smith swam new times in all his events during the 2024 long course season. Notably, he threw down PBs in the 200 back (2:08.38) and 100 fly (55.59) at Indy Sectionals in March, and in the 200 fly (2:02.73), 200 IM (2:08.25), and 400 IM (4:31.08) at Minneapolis Futures in July.

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 48.02

200 fly – 1:46.60

200 IM – 1:48.64

Smith will join Santi Alzate in Gainesville in 2026. The Gators had 5 swimmers break 48 seconds in the 100 fly last season, including NCAA champion Josh Liendo (43.07), Scotty Buff (44.38), Billy Jones (46.57), Jace Crawford (47.41), and Julian Smith (47.97). Smith would have ranked 5th among Florida’s 200 flyers last year, behind Joaquin Gonzalez Pinero (1:41.33), Mason Laur (1:42.15), Billy Jones (1:43.94), and Sean Sullivan (1:44.51).

