Five-Day Technique Swim Camps Led by Olympians

The World’s top Swim Camp producer – Fitter and Faster Swim Camps – is offering more locations than ever throughout all of 2019. Below are a select handful of camps that have 5 or more days of sessions available for your swimmers to attend at the same location.

Local families to these locations will luck out. However, many families may consider a family trip to hit he camps listed below because of their length and proximity to major attractions. For example, the Academy in Clermont, FL is just 30 minutes from Disney World… and the Academy in Torrance, CA is just 45 minutes from Disneyland! The camp series in Arlington, VA is 10 minutes from Washington, DC… and well Fairbanks, Alaska is FAIRBANKS, ALASKA! Alaska is absolutely gorgeous in the summer.

Browse all the camps below and sign up before prices increase or registration ends.

FIVE-DAY TECHNIQUE ACADEMIES:

Fitter and Faster’s 5-day Technique Academies led by Olympians are so popular! They are designed to improve ALL ASPECTS of participants’ racing. The first four days focus in detail on each of the strokes with one stroke per day. Participants also work on incorporating starts into each session. Day five covers turns, underwater dolphin kicking, and race preparation. Click each city to learn about specific features and to register:

SPECIALTY ELITE ACADEMIES:

Torrance, CA: Butterfly & Freestyle Academy (July 8-12): This Academy consists of five clinic sessions over five days. This camp will be led by three legendary sprinters and rivals in the history of swimming. Brett Hawke, Gary Hall Jr., and Michael Klim. Hall and Klim have 16 Olympic medals between the two of them and Hawke has been to the past 5 Olympics as a competitor or coach. Other topics covered will be rivalries, drylands for swimming, race strategy, and recovery.

San Bruno, CA: Elite Performance Racing Academy (July 31- August 4): The curriculum for this Academy will mirror the event schedule at USA Swimming’s Phillips 66 National Championships in Palo Alto, CA. After each session, swimmers will also have the opportunity to attend the USA Swimming National Championships with their clinicians to watch America’s fastest swimmers use the same techniques the participants just learned to compete!

SUMMER CAMP SERIES:

Indianapolis, IN: Fitter & Faster is producing a series of swim camps to be held across five weekends at the iconic IUPUI Natatorium. Sessions are limited to no more than 36 participants.

August 3 & 4: Comprehensive Butterfly Racing Camp

August 17 & 18: Comprehensive Freestyle Racing Camp

August 24 & 25: Comprehensive Breaststroke Racing Camp

September 7 & 8: Comprehensive Backstroke Racing Camp

September 14: Elite Video Filming and Analysis

Arlington, VA: This swim camp series will consist of a five-day Academy followed by five, three-day Comprehensive Racing Camps. Sessions are limited to no more than 36 participants.

June 24-28: 5 Day Elite Technique Academy

July 9-11: Comprehensive Freestyle Racing Camp

July 16-18: Comprehensive Butterfly Racing Camp

July 23-25: Comprehensive Backstroke Racing Camp

July 30-August 1: Comprehensive Breaststroke Racing Camp

August 13-15: Explosive Performance – Starts and Turns

