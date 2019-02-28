Videos from FINA Golden Coaches’ Clinic Now Available on YouTube

FINA, the international governing body for most aquatic sports, has posted the videos from its 2018 Golden Coaches’ Clinic to YouTube.
The event, organized every 2 years, brings together coaches and technical managers from all 209 FINA National Member Federations. The event is held in conjunction with the FINA World Aquatics Convention, which this year was held from December 8th-10th in Hanghzou, China, just before the start of the World Short Course Swimming Championships.
Among this year’s presenters whose talks are available:
- Peter Andrew, father and coach of American Michael Andrew, who is a 5-time World Short Course Champion, 4-time World Junior Champion, and the 2018 Pan Pacific Champion in the 50 free. Topic: Quality vs. Quantity, Periodisation of Training
- Britain’s Nigel Redman, who was a former elite professional Rugby player (with 20 international caps for England) who in 2014 was appointed by British Swimming as the Elite Coach Development Manager. Topic: Building an Environment Where Athletes Can Thrive
- Chinese coach Xu Guoyi, who among others coaches Olympic champion and former World Record holder Ye Shiwen. Topic: Adapting Coaching Style to Different Environments.
- Tristan Lehari of swimming tech company Tritonware, spoke on the future of large scale data.
- Zhu Zhigen, the Chinese coach of Olympic Champion and World Record holder Sun Yang. Zhu coached Sun early in his career, before the two reunited in April of 2018. Topic: The Path to Become a Champion
- Sebastian Weber, who is a sports scientist that works with a lot of elite triathletes and cyclists, including becoming the head sports scientist of the T-Mobile professional cycling team at only 28. In 2003, he founded the STAPS human performance lab in Germany. Topic: Digitization of Performance Analysis in the Pool
- Sports Physician and Vice-Chairman of the FINA Sports Medicine Committee David Gerrard, and Sports Orthopaedic Surgeon Kevin Boyd. Topic: Swimmers’ Health Doctors Working with Coaches
- Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi, on the Topic of Safe Sport.
- Canadian High Performance Director John Atkinson. Topic:: The Resurgence of Canadian Swimming & Athlete Development
- David Lush, the 2018 Australian Coach of the Year for his work with Emily Seebohm, among others. Topic: Insights of Coaching a Developed Swimmer
- Miguel Angel Lopez, who is the head coach of a FINA Training Center. Topic: Coaching Heterogeneous Groups
- Hungarian Balazs Virth, who is the coach of 25-year old Hungarian Boglarka Kapas: the 2015 bronze medalist in the 1500 free and a 6-time European Champion. This presentation went the deepest into his physiological training plan, including providing training sets that he does with Kapas (which is very old-school distance training). Topic: Road to Tokyo 2020
