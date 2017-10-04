Five Canadian Records Fall on Final Day of Para Swimming Canadian Open

The third and final day of the Para Swimming Canadian Open featured the men’s SM1-SM4 150 IM, men’s and women’s SM5-SM14 200 IM, women’s and men’s S1-S13 100 free, and the men’s and women’s 4×100 medley relay.

Keep in mind that in para swimming, the objectively fastest swim does not always win the race — times are plugged into a formula that accounts for a given swimmer’s classification, effectively leveling the playing field.

32-year-old Jonathan Dieleman kicked things off with a new SM4 Canadian record in the 150 IM, going 3:17.41 for the unopposed win.

Aurelie Rivard followed with a new SM10 200 IM Canadian record, in 2:28.93. The United States’ Becca Meyers came in second with a 2:26.66. On the men’s side, SM7 swimmer Matthew Levy won in 2:37.07. Benoit Huot, who swims in the SM10 class was second in 2:13.11. Out of fifth place, Nicolas-Guy Turbide broke the SM13 Canadian record in 2:15.06.

Rachael Watson, who swims in the S4 class, took first in the women’s 100 free in 1:27.62. Sixth-place Abi Tripbroke the S8 Canadian record in 1:09.07. 41-year-old Tammy Cunnington broke the S4 record in 1:50.85. S10 swimmer Rowan Crothers won the men’s race in 51.15. Eighth-place Nicolas-Guy Turbide broke the S13 Canadian record in 56.35.

The Australian women’s team went 5:04.13 in the 4×100 medley relay, and the men went 4:30.38.

Overall, swimmers broke 10 Canadian records over the course of the three-day meet.

 

