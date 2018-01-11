FIU Women, Utah Men Clean up at ‘Shootout’ Style FIU Sprint Invite

FIU Sprint Invite
- Friday, January 5th
- Biscayne Aquatic Center, Miami, Florida
- Short course yards
- Results
Team Scores
Women
- Florida International – 745
- Utah – 697
- Binghamton – 246
- Saginaw Valley State – 131
- The College of Saint Rose – 71
- Keene State – 66.5
- Minnesota Morris – 64
- Penn State Behrend – 53.5
- Keiser – 31
- Cazenovia – 25
- Cabrini – 7
Men
- Utah – 664.5
- Binghamton – 433.5
- Keiser – 291.5
- Penn State Behrend – 236.5
- Saginaw Valley State – 226
- The College of Saint Rose – 146
- Cabrini – 30
- Keene State – 20
Florida International University held its Sprint Invitational on Friday, January 5th. The meet featured the 100 of each stroke, plus the 100 IM, 200 free, 500 free and 200 free relay, and, of course, the 50s, which are run in a shootout style. A shootout is when swimmers compete in the same event multiple times and the field shrinks with each round until the final round when the last 2 swimmers left go head-to-head. At this meet, there were 4 rounds for each 50: the top 8 in the 1st round qualified for the 2nd (quarter final) round, the top 4 in the 2nd round qualified for the 3rd (semifinal) round, and the top 2 in the 3rd round qualified for the 4th and final round.
Utah’s men and women won a combined 6 of the 8 shootout events, and 15 of the other 18 events, however FIU was able to overtake the Utes women’s team with their greater depth. Scoring for the 50s was done on the first round, so the top 16 scored as they usually would at an invite, and no extra points were given in those events past the first round. With that being considered, score-wise Utah only dropped one of the shootout races, because Jack Burton (Utah) won the first round of the 50 breast, but ultimately finished 2nd in the end to Shaun Yap of Saginaw Valley State.
The meet started off with the prelims round of the 50s, then each subsequent round of the 50s was broken up by the other events. Only the results from the 1st round of 50s are on the posted results linked above, so a breakdown of the swimmers who advanced in each of the rounds of each event in the sprint shootout can be found directly below:
Women’s 50 Back
Emma Broome controlled this series of sprints nicely, ultimately winning the shootout and beating teammate Sarah Lott, who led off the Utah 200 medley relay in 25.31 at the Art Adamson Invite back in November. FIU‘s Naomi Ruele and Broome went head-to-head in the final round, where Ruele put up her fastest time of the day at 26.65.
|Prelims (qualifiers for next round)
|Quarter Finals (qualifiers)
|Semifinals (qualifiers)
|Finals (winner)
|1. Emma Broome (Utah) – 27.03
|2. Sarah Lott (Utah) – 27.25
|3. Kelsie Campbell (FIU) – 27.78
|1. Naomi Ruele – 27.02
|4. Skye Corey (FIU) – 27.92
|2. Emma Broome – 27.32
|1. Emma Broome – 26.98
|1. Emma Broome – 26.30
|5. Naomi Ruele (FIU) – 28.21
|3. Sarah Lott – 27.69
|2. Naomi Ruele – 27.17
|6. Mallori Allen (Utah) – 28.51
|4. Mallori Allen – 28.07
|7. Carita Luukkanen (FIU) – 28.52
|8. Amanda Thielen (SVSU) – 28.75
Men’s 50 Back
No surprise here, Utah’s Paul Ungur, one of the fastest backstroke sprinters in the NCAA, crushed the field in every round, and put up a sub-22 on the 3rd round.
|Prelims (qualifiers for next round)
|Quarter Finals (qualifiers)
|Semifinals (qualifiers)
|Finals (winner)
|1. Paul Ungur (Utah) – 24.34
|2. Eric Wang (Bing) – 25.61
|3. Marcel Nagy (Hawk) – 25.63
|1. Paul Ungur – 22.70
|4. Shane Morris (Bing) – 26.20
|2. Marcel Nagy – 24.56
|1. Paul Ungur – 21.98
|1. Paul Ungur – 22.03
|5. Mark Patterson (PSB) – 26.21
|3. Eric Wang – 25.45
|2. Marcel Nagy – 25.23
|6. Zach Kaplan (Bing) – 26.36
|4. Nick Oh – 25.61
|7. Nick Oh (Hawk) – 26.51
|8. Max Willard (Bing) – 26.75
Women’s 50 Breast
FIU got 5 women into the 2nd round of the 50 breast, showing some breaststroke depth and scoring the team a lot of points, but ultimately did not qualify a swimmer for the final round. Sara Gyertyanff (FIU) went 29.61 in the 2nd round, which tied for the fastest time in the event overall with Genny Robertson (Utah) in the 3rd round, but finished 3rd in the 3rd round and didn’t advance. The final round was a showdown between Utah teammates Mariah Gassaway and Genny Robertson. Gassaway won that round (29.73-29.84), but Robertson went 29.61 in the 3rd round, so she still went the faster time. Robertson had the position on the 200 medley relay back in November, posting a 27.83 on a relay team that went 1:39.85, and needs to shed a couple seconds to be competitive at the top of the Pac-12.
|Prelims (qualifiers for next round)
|Quarter Finals (qualifiers)
|Semifinals (qualifiers)
|Finals (winner)
|1. Mariah Gassaway (Utah) – 30.10
|2. Sara Gyertyanffy (FIU) – 30.30
|3. Genny Robertson (Utah) – 30.38
|1. Sara Gyertyanffy – 29.61
|4. Carita Luukkanen (FIU) – 30.84
|2. Genny Robertson – 29.79
|1. Genny Robertson – 29.61
|1.Mariah Gassaway – 29.73
|5. Taylor Grabenhorst (FIU) – 31.12
|3. Mariah Gassaway – 29.89
|2. Mariah Gassaway – 29.73
|6. Nicole Hannewell (FIU) – 31.13
|4. Nicole Hannewell – 30.87
|7. Stina Heimnes (FIU) – 31.85
|8. Lydia Mattar (SVSU) – 31.90
Men’s 50 Breast
Jack Burton and Shaun Yap battled it out in every round, with each of them winning 2 of the rounds. Yap is currently ranked 7th in the D2 national standings in the 100 breast with his time of 54.44. Meanwhile, Jack Burton has posted a strong time of 53.76 this season, which currently ranks 9th (tie) in the Pac-12. Burton went 25.84 in the final round of the 50 breast, and his fastest relay split this season is 23.66.
|Prelims (qualifiers for next round)
|Quarter Finals (qualifiers)
|Semifinals (qualifiers)
|Finals (winner)
|1. Jack Burton (Utah) – 26.59
|2. Shaun Yap (SVSU) – 27.06
|3. Ganem Tebet Baez (Utah) – 27.08
|1. Jack Burton – 26.29
|4. Lukas Macek (Hawk) – 27.16
|2. Shaun Yap – 26.55
|1. Shaun Yap – 25.91
|1. Shaun Yap – 25.43
|5. Jeremy Young (Utah) – 27.23
|3. Lukas Macek – 27.10
|2. Jack Burton – 26.03
|6. Brody Lewis (Utah) – 28.27
|4. Ganem Tebet Baez – 27.13
|7. Patrick Wilson (Bing) – 28.30
|8. Alex Brion (Bing) – 28.59
Women’s 50 Fly
Letizia Bertelli went all the way to win the event, but interestingly went her fastest time, and the fastest time in the event overall, in the first round with her 25.39. The 2nd fastest time in the overall event was from 2nd place finisher Gillian St. John, who went 25.41 in the 2nd round. St, John went 25.62 in the final round to Bertelli’s 25.43. Another interesting note about this series is that Bertelli and St. John went 1-2 the whole way through, and if you average out their times, Gillian St. John was faster overall, 25.49 to Bertelli’s 25.60.
|Prelims (qualifiers for next round)
|Quarter Finals (qualifiers)
|Semifinals (qualifiers)
|Finals (winner)
|1. Letizia Bertelli (FIU) – 25.39
|2. Gillian St. John (Utah) – 25.45
|3. Alexa Bloom (SVSU) – 26.43
|1. Gillian St. John – 25.41
|4. Jenna Marsh (Utah) – 26.93
|2. Letizia Bertelli – 25.61
|1. Gillian St. John – 25.50
|1. Letizia Bertelli – 25.43
|5. McKenna King (Utah) – 27.00
|3. Kelsie Campbell – 26.51
|2. Letizia Bertelli – 25.97
|6. Stephanie Hussey (FIU) – 27.31
|4. Alexa Bloom – 26.51
|7. Kelsie Campbell (FIU) – 27.32
|8. Nicole Hannewell (FIU) – 27.72
Men’s 50 Fly
This event was Utah teammates Ben Scott and Colton Montgomery all the way through, with Montgomery narrowly edging out Scott 3 times before Scott dropped the hammer in the final round, posting a 22.26 compared to Montgomery’s 22.58. Scott is the flyer on the Utah 200 medley relay as of right now, but Montgomery gave him quite a fight at this meet, which isn’t that many weeks out from the Pac-12 conference meet. Scott has been 20.96 flying this season on a Utah 200 medley that came in under the ‘A’ cut time of 1:24.82.
|Prelims (qualifiers for next round)
|Quarter Finals (qualifiers)
|Semifinals (qualifiers)
|Finals (winner)
|1.Colton Montgomery (Utah) – 23.26
|2. Ben Scott (Utah) – 23.44
|3. Eric Wang (Bing) – 23.80
|1. Colton Montgomery – 22.65
|4. CJ Nicholas (CSTR) – 23.98
|2. Ben Scott – 22.72
|1. Colton Montgomery – 22.73
|1. Ben Scott – 22.26
|5. Dalton Pokley (SVSU) – 24.03
|3. Marcel Nagy – 23.36
|2. Ben Scott – 22.76
|6. Marcel Nagy (Hawk) – 24.05
|4. CJ Nicholas – 23.38
|7. Chris Taber (Utah) – 24.49
|8. Lukas Macek (Hawk) – 24.72
Women’s 50 Free
Dorien Butter won every round of this event handily, but also got slower every round. Letizia Bertelli could have potentially given Butter a race, but finished in 6th on the 2nd round after swimming the 2nd round of the 50 fly with only 1 heat of the men’s 50 free in between.
|Prelims (qualifiers for next round)
|Quarter Finals (qualifiers)
|Semifinals(qualifiers)
|Finals (winner)
|1. Dorien Butter (Utah) – 23.60
|2. Letizia Bertelli (FIU) – 24.19
|3. Claire Jackson (Utah) – 24.58
|1. Dorien Butter – 23.68
|4. Sara Gyertyanffy (FIU) – 24.72
|2. Claire Jackson – 24.44
|1. Dorien Butter – 23.73
|1. Dorien Butter – 23.91
|5. Kenzie Ford (Utah) – 24.88
|3. Naomi Ruele – 24.79
|2. Claire Jackson – 24.31
|6. Naomi Ruele (FIU) – 25.23
|4. Melanie Soenksen – 24.82
|7. Melanie Soenksen (SVSU) – 25.28
|8. Alexa Bryant (FIU) – 25.64
Men’s 50 Free
Utah freshman Clay Stoddard and Rodolfo Moreira batled it out in a field of their own in the 50 free. Stoddard’s final round time of 20.41 is exactly 1 second off his season best, while Moreira’s 20.95 is 1.15 seconds off his season best. Moreira and Stoddard are both on the Utah free relay as of now, which sits less than a second away from the NCAA ‘A’ cut.
|Prelims (qualifying for next round)
|Quarter Finals (qualifying)
|Semifinals (qualifying)
|Finals (winner)
|1. Clay Stoddard (Utah) – 21.68
|2. Rodolfo Moreira (Utah) – 21.96
|3.Alex Brion (Bing) – 22.05
|1. Clay Stoddard – 21.60
|4. Marcel Nagy (Hawk) – 22.23
|2. Rodolfo Moreira – 21.63
|1. Rodolfo Moreira- 21.24
|1.Rodolfo Moreira – 20.95
|5. Nick Oh (Hawk) – 22.59
|3. Alex Brion – 22.19
|2. Clay Stoddard – 21.45
|6. Patrick Wilson (Bing) – 22.60
|4. Philip Billiu – 22.51
|7. Philip Billiu (SVSU) – 22.70
|8. Michael Bauer (PSB) – 22.74
There was only 1 swimmer to win a shootout event and a regular event: Dorien Butter. Butter also won the 100 free in the middle of the meet, posting a time of 51.63, 1.59 seconds off her season best of 50.04.
Other Event Winners
Women
- 200 free: Ianire Casarin (Utah) – 1:51.76
- 100 IM: Darby Wayner (Utah) – 58.75
- 100 fly: Darby Wayner (Utah) – 58.28
- 100 free: Dorien Butter (Utah) – 51.63
- 100 back: Sarah Lott (Utah) – 58.44
- 500 free: Kyna Pereira (FIU) – 5:02.70
- 100 breast: Genny Robertson (Utah) – 1:05.11
- 200 free relay: Utah (Butter, St. John, Jackson, Broome) – 1:35.93
- 3 meter diving: Rachel Foord (FIU) – 281.95
Men
- 200 free: Rahiti De Vos (Utah) – 1:41,97
- 100 IM: Daniel McArthur (Utah) – 51.79
- 100 fly: Cole Avery (Utah) – 51.41
- 100 free: Felix Chiun (Utah) – 45.47
- 100 back: Daniel McArthur (Utah) – 51.40
- 500 free: Matteo Sogne (Utah) – 4:38.30
- 100 breast: Jack Burton (Utah) – 58.04
- 200 free relay: Utah (Ungur, Moreira, Stoddard, O’Haimhirgin) – 1:22.44
- 3 meter diving: Justin Ott (SVSU) – 245.30
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!