Fitter And Faster Swim Tour Looking For Missouri Event Managers

The Fitter and Faster Swim Tour Presented by SwimOutlet.com is looking for hardworking, passionate individuals who love swimming, people, and thrive on being responsible for the execution of amazing clinics all around the country. Imagine working with Olympic athletes, traveling the country, and working with others who share a passion for swimming. Amazing right? The Fitter and Faster Swim Tour is currently looking for five to six part-time Event Managers located in the Washington, DC area.

The Event Managers are responsible for managing the on-site program for our unique swim clinics. We are looking for Event Managers who can think on their feet, assess all types of situations and troubleshoot solutions, and pick up the ball and run in a fast-paced environment. If you are dynamic, enthusiastic, responsible, and love swimming as much as we do, we want to hear from you! Please send resume along with brief introduction of yourself to karen@fitterandfaster.com

REQUIREMENTS