FINIS Welcomes Dr. Zied Abbes as New Partner for Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

FINIS, a global leader in swim products and technologies, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Dr. Zied Abbes, who will spearhead the brand’s growth and development in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This partnership comes at a pivotal moment for FINIS, following the brand’s success at the Paris Games, where athletes wearing FINIS suits claimed six gold medals. The collaboration aims to further expand the accessibility of FINIS products across swim communities in the MENA region, supporting all levels from learn-to-swim programs to competitive athletes and lifelong fitness swimmers.

Dr. Abbes brings over a decade of expertise in international event management and aquatic sports, having been instrumental in major global sporting events since 2012. His impressive academic background includes doctoral studies in Sports Sciences and Sports Management from Claude Bernard University – Lyon 1 in France. Most recently, he served as the Deputy Director of Operations for the World Aquatics Championships in Doha 2024.

In addition to his event management skills, Dr. Abbes is a former high-level athlete, having competed in professional water polo for the Strasbourg Club and as a long-time member of the Tunisian Water Polo National Team and Elite Swimming National Team. He is also an accomplished coach, specializing in everything from baby swimming to high-performance training, and an author of the book How to Become a Great Swimming Teacher.

John Mix, Co-Founder of FINIS, commented on the partnership: “With established distribution in over 80 countries, we are thrilled to welcome Dr. Zied Abbes to our team. His local knowledge, relationships, and experience in the MENA region will help us build a bridge to simplifying swimming for communities throughout the region. Following our recent successes in Paris, this partnership marks another step in making our innovative products more accessible to swimmers worldwide.”

As FINIS continues to expand globally, the addition of Dr. Abbes as a partner strengthens its commitment to supporting aquatic sports at all levels. His extensive expertise, both as an athlete and as a leader in sports management, will be invaluable as FINIS grows its presence in the MENA region, promoting a passion for swimming and well-being across the area.

For those interested in partnering with FINIS in the MENA region, please contact Dr. Zied Abbes at [email protected].

About FINIS

FINIS was founded by John Mix and Olympic gold medal swimmer Pablo Morales in 1993, with the goal of simplifying swimming through innovative products that enhance performance and enjoyment in the water. The brand is known for developing cutting-edge swimwear, equipment, and training tools for swimmers of all ages and abilities. FINIS products are trusted by elite athletes and everyday swimmers alike, and are available in over 80 countries worldwide.