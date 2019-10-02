FINIS Set of the Week: Pulls, Turns and Kicks, Oh My!

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s Set of the Week comes from Bryn Lewis, FINIS, Inc.

Warm-up:

300 swim

Main Set:

300 pull w/buoy – Rest 20 seconds

300 pull w/buoy fist drill – Rest 20 seconds

300 fist drill – Rest 20 seconds

300 swim – Rest 20 seconds

300 swim w/fins – Rest 20 seconds

Turns

12×25 on :30 mid pool

Kick Set

300 kick

8 rounds of vertical kick, :30 on :45 off

30×25 on :30 w/fins

4×25 underwater on :45 w/fins

For more tips and inspiration, visit the FINIS Community page today!

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high-quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, Inc., a SwimSwam partner.