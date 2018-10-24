FINIS Set of the Week: Getting Ready for the Big Show

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set comes from Alan Bircher, Head Coach Ellesmere College, GB Junior Coach.

Coach Alan Bircher uses this set as a staple warmup for heavy IM training. Before launching into distance stroke work, he likes to use this sequence of 50’s to get the mind and body ready for some major IM time.

32×50 (4 blocks of 8)

8 x 50, Fly

8 x 50, 25 Back / 25 Breast) With a focus on cross over turn @ speed

8 x 50 as 25 Brest/25 Free with a focus on build into the turn and fast underwater / transition

8 x 50 on 1:00 desc 1-4 / 5-8 holding 200 Race Pace

200 Backstroke easy

