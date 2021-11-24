FINIS Set of the Week: Finding Your Natural Stoke Rate For Freestyle

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set of the week comes from Coach Shauqie Aziz, passionate triathlon swim coach at mySwimCoaching.com and SwimSmooth certified coach.

This is an introduction to lifting your natural stroke rate without forcing it too much. For those who find increasing your stroke rate challenging, give this a try! Remember: fingertips must be LOWER than the wrist upon hand entry and the catch setup.

For more advanced swimmers, you can lift your stroke rate by using the FINIS Tempo Trainer.

Part 1

5×200

1) 150 freestyle + 50 backstroke

2) 200 HIGHER **notice stroke rate gets lower

3) 25 HIGHER + 25 LOWER (FINIS pull buoy & FINIS freestyler paddles)

4) 25 front scull + 25 LOWER (buoy only) **setting up the right catch

5) 200 LOWER (optional paddles) **focus on entry, notice stroke rate gets higher

Part 2

10×100

1) 100 LOWER (15-30 sec rest interval) **getting the natural stroke rate, keep eyes on fingertips and entry

HIGHER means freestyle with fingertips higher than the wrist

LOWER means freestyle with fingertips lower than the wrist – this is the correct entry and setup

For more tips and inspiration, visit the FINIS Community page today!

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high-quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, Inc., a SwimSwam partner.