10 Things Swimmers Can Be Grateful For From Champion’s Mojo

The power of gratitude has been documented to improve mental health, performance and it just plain feels good. Champion’s Mojo Podcast has created a list of some things that swimmers can be grateful for. So if you’re around the Thanksgiving table and get called on to mention something you are thankful for, you could use one of the gratitude items below.

Here are two episodes of Champion’s Mojo that might be helpful during the upcoming holidays: Holiday Survival Skills and Honoring Hunger and Fullness.

Swimmers can save their own lives and often the lives of others. If they are ever in a water emergency they can swim to safety and help others do the same. Sometimes swimmers take being water safe for granted, yet according to a Gallup poll, the majority of people in the world cannot swim. Swimming reduces stress and anxiety. We may not even realize how great swimming makes us feel, until we miss a few workouts. But swimming has been proven to reduce stress and anxiety and make us feel relaxed. Swimmers know how to fail. No matter who you are as a swimmer, you have failed and failed more than once and sometimes, big time. Failure is where we get the most growth. Swimming allows us the important opportunity to fail. Swimmers know the value of hard work. We learn early on there is a direct correlation between how hard we work and how successful we become. Swimmers get massive health benefits. Of course a strong heart and lungs are benefits and so is the strength and flexibility swimming develops. Swimming develops fit bodies with low incidence of common inactivity lifestyle diseases. Swimmers can do their sport as long as they want. In what other sport do you regularly see people in the 80s and 90s competing? Swimmers have great time management skills. Kids or adults who swim are required to plan their day around a date with the water. As busy as our lives are, managing time well is a skill that swimming develops effectively. Swimmers know how to share. Sharing is a powerful skill that builds strong relationships. Ever shared/split a lane with a stranger? Swam with 8 people in a lane? Then you know the lessons you learned and no doubt carried them into life. Swimmers (generally) don’t have to count calories. Swimming is a great calorie burner and allows us to eat whatever we want and keep a swimmer’s body. Swimmers are part of a special community. That’s right we call it the Swimming Community. We all know what it means. Other people, like you, who love the water, enjoy a good swim and can often be found wearing a cap and goggles.

Our team at Champion’s Mojo wishes you and your family the happiest of Thanksgivings!

