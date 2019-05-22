FINIS Set of the Week: Drag Race

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set comes from Ethan Beseris, FINIS Team Sales Rep.

Give your stroke an extra power boost by swimming with a parachute!

Warmup

200 swim

300 kick

400 pull

Main Set

4×50 on :30 seconds rest (or equivalent interval) with parachute

4×50 on :15 seconds rest (or equivalent interval) without parachute, hold goal swim pace time

Cool Down

4×50 kick on :15 seconds rest

