FINIS Set of the Week: Cross Swim

This week’s set of the week comes from Kat Wickham, former swimmer at the University of Utah (SKO Utes).

Mix up your workout by adding in some land workouts into your swim!

400 warmup

4 x 150’s (50 free, 50 stroke, 50 free)

In between each 150 get out and do 10 squats

2 Rounds:

200 IM

Rest 30

4 x 50’s free FAST!

Rest 15

40 Mountain Climbers

10 V-ups

10 squat jumps

200 warm down

