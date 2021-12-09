FINIS Named Official National Sportswear Sponsor of FINA SC World Championships

Courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

San Francisco, CA – December 9, 2021 — FINIS Inc., an international swimming company, today announced it is the official sponsor of the 2021 FINA World Championships (25m). The event features elite swimmers from around the globe racing for a variety of prestigious world records and titles. The competition spans six-days and will take place in Abu Dhabi during December 16-21, 2021.

“It’s an honor for FINIS to sponsor the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) along with GRIT+TONIC.com, our partner in the Middle East,” said John Mix, founder and CEO, FINIS Inc. “The FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) is one of the most prestigious swimming competitions in the world, and the place where dreams become reality. We applaud all participating athletes for their achievements and wish them the best during the event.”

FINIS’ presence at the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) exemplifies the leadership role the company has in the world of competitive swimming. Since its inception in 1993, FINIS has designed innovative, high-quality products that teach proper form and improve swimming techniques at every level. With deep roots in the swimming community and a continued commitment to function and training, FINIS has cultivated a loyal following with some of the world’s most elite swimmers and swim coaches. The company also continues to grow its roster of Olympic and Paralympic swimmers such as World Champion & Olympic gold medalist James Guy and Paralympic gold medalist and record holder Mallory Weggemann.

Throughout the Championships, FINIS will be gifting athletes with goggles and new Manta Paddles which feature FINIS’ signature strapless paddle design. The Manta Paddles are engineered with a large surface area to increase strength, power, and stroke efficiency. These will be available to the public in early 2022.

The official event merchandise is available at https://gritandtonic.com/grit-tonic-brands/fina-25m.html

ABOUT FINIS, INC.

Founded in 1993 by Olympic Champion Swimmer, Pablo Morales, and former collegiate aquatic sports athlete, John Mix, FINIS Inc. is an international swimming company that designs industry-first, highest-quality products to help swimmers of all ages and levels learn to love swimming and enhance their skills for life. Through its commitment to product innovation, education, and community, FINIS helps advance the sport of swimming while making it more accessible and enjoyable for all.

FINIS introduced the monofin into the United States market in 1993. Today, FINIS monofins are used globally by Olympic champions and aspirational mermaids alike. The Original Swimmer’s Snorkel, a FINIS invention, is used by over 1M people worldwide and FINIS was the first to use cutting-edge bone conduction technology to deliver underwater music through products like the Duo and Amnis Stream. The company’s latest product, the FINIS Smart Goggle, continues a legacy of swimming industry firsts. FINIS offers a wide selection of swimwear, training gear, and electronics for kids and adults. For more information, please visit https://www.finisswim.com/; Instagram: @finisswim, Facebook: @Finisinc, and Twitter: @FINISswim.