FINA World Championships 2019 – Srihari Nataraj Ne Bnaya New National Record

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 21 Se July 28, 2019 Tak Pool Events Honge
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- Competition Schedule
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Entry Lists
- Start Lists
- Results
Then Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea Me 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships Ki Kal Se Pool Event Start Ho Jayenge Jisme Team India Ki Taraf Se Sajan Prakash, Virdhawal Khade, Kushagra Rawat, Srihari Nataraj, Advait Page, Likhit Sp, Aryan Nehra Participate Krenge.
Aaj FINA Worlds Ka Day 5th Hai Jisme Morning Heats Me India Ke Srihari Ne Men’s 200m Backstroke Me Participate Kiya Or 2:02.08 Ka Time Krte Hue India Ko Ek New National Record Bhi Diya. Iske Phle Jo Record Tha Wo Bhi Srihari Nataraj Ne Bhi Bnaya Tha. Srihari Ka Purana Record 2:02.37 Ka Tha.
Srihari Men’s 200m Backstroke Me 44 Participants Me 32nd Rank Par Rhe And Unhone Apni Heats Me 4th Place Hasil Kari. Isi Time Ke Sath Ye Phla National Record Hai Jo FINA World Aquatics Championships 2019 Se India Ko Mila.
Abhi tak FINA World Aquatics Championships me rhi Srihari and Baki Swimmers Ki Performance:
|NAME
|EVENT
|TIME
|RANK
|VIRDHAWAL KHADE
|Men’s 50m Butterfly
|24.41
|41
|KUSHAGRA RAWAT
|Men’s 400M Freestyle
|3:59.39
|37th
|LIKHITH SP
|Men’s 100m Breaststroke
|1:02.90
|52nd
|Srihari Nataraj
|Men’s 100m Backstroke
|55.55
|36th
|Sajan Prakash
|Men’s 200M Freestyle
|1:52.34
|49th
|Likhith SP
|Men’s 50m Breaststroke
|28.44
|42nd
|Sajan Prakash
|Men’s 200M Butterfly
|1:58.45
|24th
|Advait Page
|Men’s 800m Freestyle
|8:10.35
|29th
|Srihari Nataraj
|Men’s 200m Backstroke
|2:02.08
|32nd
Indian Swimmers Jin Jin Events Me Participate Krenge Wo Niche Table Me Di Ja Rhi Hai.
|Name
|Events
|Entry Time
|Sajan Prakash
|Men’s 200m Freestyle
|1:50.35
|Men’s 100m Butterfly
|53.46
|Men’s 200m Butterfly
|1:57.73
|Virdhawal Khade
|Men’s 50m Freestyle
|22.43
|Men’s 50m Butterfly
|24.09
|Kushagra Rawat
|Men’s 400m Freestyle
|3:56.10
|Srihari Nataraj
|Men’s 50m Backstroke
|25.84
|Men’s 100m Backstroke
|55.49
|Men’s 200m Backstroke
|2:02.37
|Advait Page
|Men’s 800m Freestyle
|8:00.76
|Likhit SP
|Men’s 50m Breaststroke
|28.05
|Men’s 100m Breaststroke
|1:02.02
|Aryan Nehra
|Men’s 1500m Freestyle
|15:38.56
