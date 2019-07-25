Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

FINA World Championships 2019 – Srihari Nataraj Ne Bnaya New National Record

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Then Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea Me 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships Ki Kal Se Pool Event Start Ho Jayenge Jisme Team India Ki Taraf Se Sajan Prakash, Virdhawal Khade, Kushagra Rawat, Srihari Nataraj, Advait Page, Likhit Sp, Aryan Nehra Participate Krenge.

Aaj FINA Worlds Ka Day 5th Hai Jisme Morning Heats Me India Ke Srihari Ne Men’s 200m Backstroke Me Participate Kiya Or 2:02.08 Ka Time Krte Hue India Ko Ek New National Record Bhi Diya. Iske Phle Jo Record Tha Wo Bhi Srihari Nataraj Ne Bhi Bnaya Tha. Srihari Ka Purana Record 2:02.37 Ka Tha.

Srihari Men’s 200m Backstroke Me 44 Participants Me 32nd Rank Par Rhe And Unhone Apni Heats Me 4th Place Hasil Kari. Isi Time Ke Sath Ye Phla National Record Hai Jo FINA World Aquatics Championships 2019 Se India Ko Mila.

Abhi tak FINA World Aquatics Championships me rhi Srihari and Baki Swimmers Ki Performance:

NAME EVENT TIME RANK
VIRDHAWAL KHADE Men’s 50m Butterfly 24.41 41
KUSHAGRA RAWAT Men’s 400M Freestyle 3:59.39 37th
LIKHITH SP Men’s 100m Breaststroke 1:02.90 52nd
Srihari Nataraj Men’s 100m Backstroke 55.55 36th
Sajan Prakash Men’s 200M Freestyle 1:52.34 49th
Likhith SP Men’s 50m Breaststroke 28.44 42nd
Sajan Prakash Men’s 200M Butterfly 1:58.45 24th
Advait Page Men’s 800m Freestyle 8:10.35 29th
Srihari Nataraj Men’s 200m Backstroke 2:02.08 32nd

Indian Swimmers Jin Jin Events Me Participate Krenge Wo Niche Table Me Di Ja Rhi Hai.

Name Events Entry Time
Sajan Prakash Men’s 200m Freestyle 1:50.35
Men’s 100m Butterfly 53.46
Men’s 200m Butterfly 1:57.73
Virdhawal Khade Men’s 50m Freestyle 22.43
Men’s 50m Butterfly 24.09
Kushagra Rawat Men’s 400m Freestyle 3:56.10
Srihari Nataraj Men’s 50m Backstroke 25.84
Men’s 100m Backstroke 55.49
Men’s 200m Backstroke 2:02.37
Advait Page Men’s 800m Freestyle 8:00.76
Likhit SP Men’s 50m Breaststroke 28.05
Men’s 100m Breaststroke 1:02.02
Aryan Nehra Men’s 1500m Freestyle 15:38.56

 

