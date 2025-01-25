FGCU-Florida International Dual Cancelled Amid Continued Cold Weather in the South

While temperatures will begin to recover on Saturday from the historic cold snap across the southern United States that saw Miami’s first snow in 48 years, a meet between Florida Gulf Coast and Florida International University has been cancelled.

The meet was supposed to be hosted by FGCU at their campus in Fort Myers on the Gulf Coast of Florida.

Saturday’s forecast is expected to hit a high of 68 degrees – only about 5 degrees below normal – but after a week-or-more of lows in the 30s, the pool temperature at the outdoor pool is continuing to work its way back up. Currently in Fort Myers, the air temperature is 53 degrees and the pool temperature is 73 degrees.

While the Eagles returned to training in the pool on Tuesday, the in-and-out nature of a swim meet makes it tougher to deal with lower water and air temperature combinations.

The two teams discussed moving the meet back to try and capture the warmer weather, but other on-campus events made it difficult to wrangle enough staff for a postponed start time.

Fort Myers is only a 2.5 hour drive from the FIU campus, and the two schools have been on-again, off-again conference foes, so this meet has become a regular stop on their annual dual meet schedule.

FIU won last year’s meet 194-106.

FIU still has a dual meet next Saturday against cross-town rivals Florida Atlantic next Saturday, February 1st, before heading into championship season; Florida Gulf Coast has a two-day dual back at home against North Florida next Friday and Saturday.