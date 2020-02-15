Ferraro Comes Within Hundredths of 100 FR Best on Day 2 of Yellow Jacket Invite

YELLOW JACKET INVITE

February 14-15, 2020

Hosted by Georgia Tech

Short Course Yards

Day 1 Recap

Live Results

Georgia Tech concluded their Yellow Jacket Invite on Saturday. Jonathan Vater, after setting 2 lifetime bests on day 1, added another personal best with his 1:38.77 in the 200 free. That was a drop of nearly a full second. It was also the first time he’s swum a lifetime best in the event since 2016. Vater also put up a 21.03 in a 50 free time trial.

Teammate Jonathan Yang went for the 100 breast split in the 200 breast, taking over half a second off his former best in 54.10. In the 50 free, Andrew Chetcuti was 4 hundredths shy of his lifetime best, posting a 20.31. That’s his fastest time in the event since 2015. Tyler Branscombe, who broke 45 for the first time in the 100 free last night, swam a lifetime best 20.37 to take 2nd. He dropped 3 tenths. Branscombe also broke 1:40 for the first time in the 200 free, dropping over a second with a 1:39.82 in a time trial.

Christian Ferraro was just 2 hundredths shy of his lifetime best with a 44.09 in a 100 free time trial. Josh Cohen was also just a few hundredths off his best with a 1:37.30 in a 200 free time trial. With his first best time in the event since 2018, Clark Wakeland dropped nearly 4 seconds as he time trialed the 500 free in 4:22.94.

McKenzie Campbell clipped her lifetime best with a 54.85 in the 100 fly prelims. After nearly missing her lifetime best in a time trial last night, Abby Cohen swam the 200 free, winning finals in 1:52.48.