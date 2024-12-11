European Relay Champion Jonathan Gur Itzhaki Announces Commitment to ASU for Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

European relay champion Jonathan Gur Itzhaki has announced his commitment to swim at defending NCAA Champion Arizona State University (ASU) in the fall of 2025.

Itzhaki hails from the country of Israel, where he is one of the nation’s top breaststrokers, representing the nation on the international stage on several occasions. Most recently, he competed at the 2024 LC European Championships in 50 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke, and 200 breaststroke. His highest individual finish came in the 100 breaststroke, where he finished 9th out of the semifinals (1:00.58), just missing a spot in the final. He also walked away from the meet with a medal in the 400 medley relay, as he swam the breaststroke leg of Israel’s relay in prelims before the finals team took home the gold.

Best Times LCM (with SCY conversions):

50 breaststroke – 27.94 (24.27)

100 breaststroke – 1:00.44 (52.64)

200 breaststroke – 2:14.58 (1:59.44)

Primarily a 100 breaststroke specialist, Itzhaki should fit into ASU’s breaststroke group fairly well. His best time of 1:00.44 in the long course pool converts to a 52.64 in short course, which would rank 3rd on ASU’s current roster and achieve the NCAA B-cut. In fact, ASU has several swimmers currently sitting in the 52-second range, meaning that Itzhaki could have some great competition on the roster. His converted time of 1:59.44 in the 200 breaststroke ranks 5th on the current roster as well, adding another event to his repertoire. In the NCAA system, Itzhaki will likely need to expand to add a third event to his resume. Based on historical trends, he could target the 200 or 400 IM, similar to most breaststrokers at the collegiate level.

After winning the 2024 NCAA Title, the ASU men took several hits to their roster when head coach Bob Bowman announced his move to become the head coach at Texas. However, the team has slowly been rebuilding itself under new head coach Herbie Behm, with several swimmers throwing down impressive performances at the team’s in season invite, and the sprint groups thriving. The ASU men recently threw down a new school record in the 200 free relay at the Wolfpack Elite Invite, with the team of Ilya Kharun, Tommy Palmer, Patrick Sammon and Jonny Kulow combining for a time of 1:13.93, while Kharun leads the NCAA in the 200 butterfly. The team, however, is in need of a breaststroker after the loss of Leon Marchand, meaning that Itzhaki could be the answer they’ve been looking for, especially in terms of the 200 and 400 medley relay. Last year, the team had the versatile Marchand fill-in on the breaststroke leg of the 400 medley relay, but he has since turned pro and followed Bowman to Texas. In his place, Andy Dobrzanski has taken over the team’s breaststroke duties. However, Dobrzanski has only been 51.92 this season off of a flat start, sitting 25th in the NCAA. If ASU wants to remain at the top of the podium, they’ll likely need a sub-:50 time on a flying start.

Itzhaki will arrive next fall alongside Harrison Smith, Noah Mudadu, Ali Sayed, Jack Troy, Hayden Hakes, Hudson Evans, and Seth Crow as a member of ASU’s class of 2029.

