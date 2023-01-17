European Aquatics To Address Pool Closures, Restrictions Caused By Energy Crisis

Due to the energy crisis in Europe caused by the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine, LEN (European Aquatics) will address the ramifications of the situation with its member federations in an online seminar on Feb. 13.

The energy shortage in the continent has resulted in extended pool closures—which first became an issue during the pandemic—and LEN seems adamant about resolving the issue not only to give current swimmers more opportunity to train, but also to provide access to children participating in learn-to-swim programs.

“Across Europe, the lockdowns of the pandemic meant that tens of millions of children already missed the chance to learn to swim at a time in their lives when this would normally happen,” said LEN President Antonio Silva. “We are now taking concrete actions and this Webinar is an important step forward.

“For too many communities, those closures have extended straight into a new period without access or with restricted access to swimming pools. Ours is a unique sport that can do more than improve lives – it can save them. Alongside World Aquatics, we are determined to help our member federations to generate the support that is needed to keep swimming pools open.”

The webinar will address a lobbying/communication strategy to address the energy crisis, collaboration with the European Platform for Sport Innovation (EPSI) to address funding options, and best practices to share knowledge amongst the member federations.

Energy prices in Europe skyrocketed in the summer, as crippling oil and natural gas prices sent numerous countries in Western Europe headed towards an economic recession. However, things have recently taken a turn for the better. Prices are still three times higher than the long-term average, but over the past month, they’ve fallen by half.

World Aquatics issued a press release last week reaffirming its support for LEN’s federations during the crisis.

“World Aquatics is deeply proud of the way our sports bring together hundreds of millions of people every week, united by water in improving their health, living better lives and enjoying sport,” said World Aquatics President Husain Al-Musallam. “But these advantages can only be fully enjoyed when there is proper access to the right facilities.”

The new LEN administration, led by Silva, has a much closer relationship with World Aquatics relative to the one former president Paolo Barelli had.

Al-Musallam continued: “We are concerned that in some places access is already being restricted – especially by swimming pool closures, reduced opening hours and big increases in entry prices. This negative impact goes far beyond the regular swimming pool users who are training for competition and is especially troubling when it affects the ability of young people to learn an essential life skill.

“Swimming pools represent a special opportunity for physical activity and sport, for the very young to the very old. These facilities are deserving of special support.”

World Aquatics’ partner Myrtha Pools is also working with energy consulting firm ACOR Consultants in Sydney on an ongoing analysis and comparison of pool construction techniques and their impact on the environment. For 50-meter pools, Myrtha Pools products could potentially reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with water recirculation and filtration by as much as 45% over historical construction methods.

The Olympic Aquatic Centre, the facility that will be used at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, has also been designed to optimize sustainability, as it will feature a combined heat pump and filtration unit that will greatly reduce energy requirements, according to World Aquatics. A 5,000 m2 solar installation on the roof will also power the whole site and the building is being constructed of wood from FSC-certified European forests, and the interior designs is based on recycled products made in France.