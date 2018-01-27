Euro Meet 2018: Results heats day 2

2018 EURO MEET

The competition started yesterday in the afternoon with a new Euro Meet record in the last prelims race of the day, set by Andriy Govorov in the 50m butterfly with a time of 23,20. This time is also the fastest in 2018 so far.

Today’s events in the morning are:

Heats: Women’s and men’s 50m breast, 50m back, 200m free, 200m IM, 200m breast, 50m free

Timed final: 4x100m mixed freestyle relay.

It was Great Britain’s Imogen Clark who came out on top of the women’s 50m breaststroke field in 31,32. She will compete in the A-final against NINE swimmers: HULKKO Ida (FIN), CARRARO Martina (ITA), VERMEIREN Fleur (NED), VASEY Sarah (GB), STEIGER Jessica (DSV), GRIMBERG Vanessa (GER), MANSSON Julia, LAHTINEN Laura (FIN), KAREINEN Hanna (FIN) in 32.95. Youngest swimmer in this A-final is Finland’s Laura Lahtinen, born 2003.

Adam Peaty (GBR) was the fastest in the 50m breaststroke in the morning heats in 27,47, more than 1 second faster than the Mikka Ruohoniemi who was clocked at 28,51. Also in the A-final tonight are: VOM LEHN Christian (GER), GERASIMENKO Vladislav, SZABLOWSKI Hubert (GER), MURPHY David (GBR), PETRASHOV Denis (Kyrgyz Republic Swimming Federation), GRAHAM Jamie (GBR), WILLIM Yannis Merlin (GER), DELKESKAMP Jan (GER).

Georgia Davies (GBR) earned the top spot for tonight’s 50m backstroke final, she set a 28,14, Sarah Sjöström set the second fastest time in 28,33 (personal best: 27,80). Sweden’s freestyle and butterfly world class swimmer looked very relaxed and fast in the backstroke. SHKURDAI Anastasia, HOPE Lucy (GBR), EGOROVA Polina, KOST Nina (SUI), GRAF Lisa (GER), DAWSON Kathleen (GBR), MENSING Jenny (GER), FORSS Trine (GER) in 30,01 also reached the A-final. Belarusian Anastasia Shkurdai is the youngest athlete in the A-final, born in 2003.

It was Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov who set the fastest time in the men’s 50m backstroke in 25,33 (personal best: 24,94) ahead of Christopher WALKER-HEBBORN (GBR), Apostolos CHRISTOU (GRE), CECCON Thomas (ITA), Ole BRAUNSCHWEIG (GER), Philip HEINTZ (GER), Thierry BOLLIN (SUI), Lukas LOEWEL (GER), Marvin DAHLER (GER), Nelson SILVA (BRA) in 26.85.

17-year old Kolesnikov is the junior world record holder in the 50m backstroke (SC) and in the 100m and 200m backstroke (LC and SC). Perhaps he can break the Euro Meet record, hold by Jonatan Kopelev (ISR) and Christou Apostolos (GRE) in 25,16, tonight in the final.

Fastest into the women’s 200m freestyle A-final was Reva Foos (GER, 2:00,32). Additional finalists: HARVEY Mary-Sophie (CAN), BRUHN Annika (GER), BETHEL Rachel (IRE), MILEY Hannah (GBR), KOEHLER Sarah (GER), HOPE Lucy (GBR), MASSON Rachel-Louise (GBR), DE JONG Imani (NED), NEVMOVENKO Polina in 2:03.59.

Germany’s Poul Zellmann came in first in the men’s 200m freestyle in 1:49,50. Also qualified for the final are: MILNE Stephen Great Britain, HEIDTMANN Jacob German Swimming Federation, SLOAN Jordan Swim Ulster, GUY James Great Britain, NOWOSAD Max SG Stadtwerke Muenchen/GER, ROMANCHUK Mykaylo (UKR), KUNERT Alexander German Swimming Federation, MC MILLAN Jack Swim Ireland, WELLBROCK Florian German Swimming Federation in 1:51.76.

Aimee Willmott (GBR) punched her ticket for the final with the fastest time in the women’s 200m IM, posting a 2:14,54. Another seven finalists: MILEY Hannah Great Britain, VERRASZTO Evelin BVSC-Zuglo/HUN, HENTKE Franziska German Swimming Federation, TROMBETTI Luisa Federazione Italiana Nuoto, HIERATH Yara Sophie SC Magdeburg, DAUBA Camille CN Sarreguemines, SHKURDAI Anastasia (BLE) Energy Standard, VOGELMANN Zoe Team Baden-Wuerttemberg/GER, BACH Helena Rosendahl Danish National Senior Team in 2:21.48. Two 14-year old made it into the fibal: Again Anastasia Shkurdai (Belarus) in 2::20,70 and Germany’s Zoe Vogelmann in 2:21,29, a new personal best time.

Philip Heintz (Germany) made it into tonight’s 200m IM final with the fastest time (2:00,98), the third fastest time in 2018 so far, but not fast enough to made it under ther German qualificaton standard for the 2018 European Championships. The Euro Meet is the first swim meet in the German qualification period where the swimmers could crack the nomination standards. These swimmers also reached the A-final: STUPIN Maxim, KOLESNIKOV Kliment (RUS), KNIPPING Arjan (NED), STACCHIOTTI Raphael Fed. Luxembourgeoise de Natation, CSEH Laszlo (HUN), FLOHR Julius (GER), SCOTT Duncan (GBR), KOZMA Dominik (HUN), ZIEMANN Felix (GER) in 2:07.97.

Germany’s Vanessa Grimberg finished first in the 200m breaststroke in 2:28,83 ahead of Great Britain’s Jocelyn Ulyett (2:29,84). Qualified for the final are also: STEIGER Jessica German Swimming Federation, MANSSON Julia (SWE), KRONIGER Anna German Swimming Federation, MILEY Hannah Great Britain, SCHEGOLEVA Alexandra Cyprus Swimming Federation, BLOMSTERBERG Thea Danish National Junior Team, MICHELS Lise Fed. Francophone Belge de Natation, 10.DAUBA Camille (FRA) in 2:35.01.

Marco Koch (GER) reached the wall with the fastest time in the 200m breaststroke in 2:10,56. He is the first German swimmer who stayed under the nomination time for the European Championships, he must finish faster than 2:08,20 in tonight’s final. The A final is completed by: MURDOCH Ross Great Britain, PILGER Maximilian German Swimming Federation, PETRASHOV Denis Kyrgyz Republic Swimming Federation, MATZERATH Lucas (GER), BAXTER Edward (GBR), DELKESKAMP Jan (GER), MURPHY David Great Britain, SZABLOWSKI Hubert (GER), WILLIM Yannis Merlin (GER) in 2:19.83.

And the the stage was set for the sprinters: Sweden’s Sarah Sjöström swam the second fastest time in 2018 in the world, posting a 24,46. She was 1,22 seconds faster than Switzerland’s Nina Kost (25,68), that is a lot in a sprinter’s world, but perhaps Sjöström can be challenged in the A final by these swimmers: STEIGER Jessica German Swimming Federation, ANTONIOU Kalia Cyprus Swimming Federation, VAN ROON Valerie (NED), PROUFF Faustine Les Mouettes de Paris, SZILAGY Liliana (HUN), MASSON Rachel-Louis Edinburgh University, HOPE Lucy 97 Edinburgh University and STARK Katherine Edinburgh University in 26.37.

On the men’s side, Great Britain’s Ben Proud was clocked at 22,05, he now also sits on the 2nd spot in the 2018 world ranking. In tonight’s finals are many fast 50m freestyle swimmers who will battle with Proud for the victory: Damian Wierling (GER), Shinri Shioura (JPN), Andriy Govorov (UKR), Bruno Fratus (BRA), Sergii Shevtsov (RUS), Thomas Fannon (GBR), Jesse Puts (NED), Callum Bain and Apostolos Christou (GRE) in 23.06.

The first relay of the meet, the 4x100m mixed freestyle realy, was won by German III on the first place in 3:35,51 ahead of Germany I and Germany II.

Germany’s Damian Wierling swam the fastest time on the men’s side in 49,50 as the starter for Team Germany I and Germany’s Jessica Steiger set the fastest time of all women in 55,63, she starts on the third position for Team Germany III, the winners.

1.Germany III German Swimming Federation 3:35.51

HEIDTMANN Jacob 50.88

STEIGER Jessica 55.63

MIROSLAW Rafael 51.34

SCHAAL Barbara 57.66

2.Germany I German Swimming Federation 3:36.64

WIERLING Damian 49.50

MROZINSKI Julia 57.51

ZOBEL Marius 51.01

RIEDER Celine 58.62

3.Germany II German Swimming Federation

KUNERT Alexander 50.97

ROHRBACH Maialen 59.11

ZELLMANN Poul 49.86

KLEYBOLDT Rosalie 58.48