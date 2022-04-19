Emma Maubach Promoted to Anderson Head Swimming & Diving Coach

Courtesy: Anderson Athletics

The Anderson University athletic department and Director of Athletics Marcie Taylor announced the promotion of Emma Maubach to Anderson head men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach on Monday.

Maubach served as the interim head coach for the Ravens during the 2021-22 season.

“Coach Maubach is passionate about swimming and diving and Anderson University,” Marcie Taylor said. “That has shown in the progress our men’s and women’s teams have made this past season. Coach Maubach understands the unique ethos of AU and has grown quickly in her ability to effectively recruit to the institutional mission and mentor student-athletes rigorously in the classroom and the pool. I’m excited about the future growth and stability of our programs under Coach Maubach.”

During the 2021-22 season, Maubach led both the men’s and women’s teams to fourth-place finishes in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) Championships. Anderson totaled five all-conference individual performances and five all-conference relay performances. Maubach also helped mentor Halle Strege and Matthew Hayward, who both qualified for the 2022 NCAA Diving Regionals. The Ravens tallied seven HCAC Diver-of-the-Week selections and three HCAC Swimmer-of-the-Week selections during the season. Anderson also closed the season with eight academic all-conference recipients.

“For me, this is a privilege of a lifetime,” Emma Maubach said. “I am honored to be in this role at such a young age. I don’t take this opportunity lightly. I have huge goals, dreams and aspirations for this team, program and university. I am proud to call myself an alumna and now staff of Anderson University. The school has done so much for me and my family and I feel that it is now my job to give back. This upcoming season will be my seventh with the program. The first four years I was an athlete and the last two years I was a coach. Again, this is an amazing opportunity and I can’t wait to lead this program to success.”

Maubach served as an assistant coach for the Ravens during the 2020-21 season. During the 2020-21 season, the women secured third in the HCAC Championships while both the men and women’s teams broke school records for most points scored in a conference meet. Anderson combined for three all-conference individuals and eight all-conference relays.

Maubach competed for the Anderson swimming and diving team for four years. She took part in the program’s inaugural season as a freshman during the 2016-17 year. Maubach also graduated in 2020 as a member of the program’s first four-year graduating class. As a sophomore, Maubach scored 18 points, individually, during the HCAC Championships. Maubach captured fourth place in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5 minutes, 33.39 seconds. She then contributed eight points as a junior and three as a senior as an individual during the conference meets.

Maubach spent three years as a member of Anderson’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), beginning with her sophomore year. As a senior, Maubach took part in the 2020 NCAA Career in Sports Forum.

A native of Bloomington, Ill., Maubach graduated from Anderson in 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sport & Recreational Leadership.

