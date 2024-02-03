Emily Lundgren Wins Two Individual Events As Washington State Tops Utah

Utah vs. Washington State

February 2, 2024

SCY

Results PDF

Score: Washington State 145 – Utah 117

The Washington State women hosted Utah. The meet did not include diving events.

Leading the way for Washington State was Emily Lundgren. Lundgren kicked off the meet helping Washington State’s 200 medley relay to a win. The relay of Anna Rauchholz, Lundgren, Sam Krew, and Selena Duran swam to a final time of a 1:41.04, finishing over a second ahead of Utah’s ‘A’ relay.

Lundgren, one of Washington State’s two NCAA qualifiers from last season, also earned two individual wins. Lundgren swept the breaststroke events winning the 100 in a 1:00.58 and the 200 in a 2:10.63. Her 200 breast time set a new pool record.

Washington State’s other NCAA qualifier from last year, Dori Hathazi also helped the team to a win. Hathazi won two individual events as she touched in a 1:48.51 in the 200 freestyle. A huge final 50 helped Hathazi to touch ahead of Utah’s Summer Stanfield who touched in a 1:49.05. Hathazi also won the 200 butterfly, touching in a 1:59.72, winning the event by over two seconds.

In addition to leading the team’s 200 medley relay off to a win, Racuholz won the 100 backstroke, touching in a final time of a 53.90.

The 100 freestyle was huge for Washington State as they earned a 1-2-3 sweep. Emma Wright led the way touching in a 50.20, ahead of teammates Duran (50.93) and Angela Di Palo (51.05).

The Utah women were led by Taylor Kabacy who swept the distance free events. Kabacy went 1-2 with teammate Cameron Daniell in the 1000 free as Kabacy touched in a 9:58.28 and Daniell touched in a 9:59.69. Later in the meet, Kabacy won the 500 free in a 4:53.94, winning by over two seconds.

Summer Stanfield also won two events for Utah. Stanfield won the 200 back in a 1:56.69 and the 200 IM in a 2:01.34.

Kim Lanaghen also won an event for Utah as she won the 100 butterfly in a 55.41. Lanaghen was also second in the 200 fly in a 2:02.21.

Other event winners: