Ellie Cole Leads Paralympic Finals In Brisbane

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th

Brisbane Aquatic Centre

LCM

Meet Site

Live Results

The Para Grand Prix taking place in conjunction with Australian World Swimming Trials got underway today in Brisbane, with swimmers fine-tuning their crafts ahead of September’s World Para Swimming Championships in London.

Rio Paralympian Lakeisha Patterson won the women’s 400m free multi-class (S9), hitting a time fo 4:41.96 for 819 points, followed by Jenna Jones (S13) who notched 4:58.80 for 656 points.

Liam Schluter (S14), a silver medalist at last year’s Commonwealth Games, put down a solid 1:57.78 in the men’s 200m free multi-class for a monster 948 points ahead of Jack Ireland (S14) from Uni of Queensland. Ireland settled for silver in 2:00.58 for 884 points.

It wouldn’t be a Paralympic meet in Oceania without veteran Ellie Cole and the S9 swimmer performed in style tonight, taking the women’s 100m back in 1:10.63 (879 points).

Central Cairns’ Grant ‘Scooter’ Patterson (SM3) got it done in the men’s 150m IM multi-class, getting a gold in 3:06.76 for 631 points in a narrow victory over Melbourne Vicentre’s Ahmed Kelly. Kelly hit a time of 3:07.14 for 627 points.

Note: All para events were swum as multi-class races, meaning athletes from all classifications competed in the same event, with the para-swimmer attaining the highest point score crowned the winner. The Multi-Class Point Score (MCPS) has been developed to provide a simplified way for swimmers and coaches to measure and compare performances. The MCPS is based on the World Record (WR) times for each classification, but also takes into account weightings for non-Paralympic events that are not raced by other countries around the world.