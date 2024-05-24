El Paso Community Pushing Back Against Proposed Closure of Socorro Aquatic Center

The El Paso swim community is pushing back against a proposal to shut down the Socorro Aquatic Center for one year to help the Socorro Independent School District (SISD) save money amid a ballooning budget crisis.

The SISD is facing a $41 million deficit next school year, more than double the current $33 million shortage. Board members are set to vote on a number of cost-saving measures discussed at a meeting earlier this month, including reducing employer healthcare contributions, the substitute teacher budget, and overtime.

However, the idea of suspending operation of the SISD-owned Socorro Aquatics Center has sparked resistance from the six high school teams, several club teams, and one summer league team that share the facility. The proposed closure would save the district about $1 million next fiscal year.

“Losing this facility, even if it was only temporary, would be a huge setback for not only their teams, but the community as a whole,” said Manny Gardea, a swim coach at Eastwood High and the Socorro Ragin’ Gators (summer league). “They also provide swim lessons to every third grader in their district, water aerobics, and many other activities for the district and the community.”

The SISD will likely be forced to dip into its $72.9 million in reserves (as of 2022-23) in order to cover its deficit. At a board meeting in January, the district said that was only enough money to keep the system running for 55 days.

“How do you tell those 7-year-olds that they can’t swim here anymore because of the district’s misuse of their funds? That is not a child’s fault, and to save $1 million,” said Annia Palacios, who coaches the Socorro Ragin’ Gators along with Gardea. “Swim teams are vital to the community because drowning is the leading cause of death of children ages one to four. And it’s important for facilities like this to exist in our community to keep our children of El Paso safe.”

Interim superintendent James Vasquez said a potential aquatics center shutdown is still being reviewed and has not been recommended yet. The Socorro Aquatic Center has been operating for the past 25 years in El Paso.

The SISD board is expected to vote on its 2024-25 budget next month. The financial crisis comes as two board trustees were arrested and indicted on charges related to their administrative roles. The district reportedly said that they will remain on the board as voting members.