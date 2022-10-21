Eastside Boys & Girls Dominate SCHSL 4A State Championships

2022 SCHSL 4A Championships

October 6-7, 2022

Columbia, South Carolina

University of South Carolina Natatorium

SCY (25 yards)

Results (PDF)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 SCHSL 4A Championships”

Girls Winner: Eastside (599 points)

Boys Winner: Eastside (503 points)

Eastside High School continued its reign over South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) 4A swimming and diving earlier this month, rolling to repeat state titles for both the boys’ and girls’ teams.

The Eastside girls have now won six straight titles, and the Eastside boys have won eight in a row.

GIRLS’ MEET RECAP

The Eastside girls won in decisive fashion thanks to nine different event wins, including doubles from Lilla Bognar, Hayden Penny and Lauren Adams to go along with a sweep of the relays.

Bognar, a sophomore, picked up repeat victories in both the girls’ 200 IM (1:59.74) and 100 back (55.45), having broken the meet record last year as a freshman in the 100 back (54.81).

Her best times stand at 53.63 in the 100 back and 1:58.69 in the 200 IM, both set in early 2022.

Penny, a junior who has committed to the University of Kentucky, won the 500 free (4:55.29) for the third straight year and the 200 free (1:49.01) for the second straight time.

In the 200 free, she set a new PB, improving on the 1:49.19 she set at last year’s meet, while the 500 free time marked a new meet record, lowering her 4:55.71 from 2021. Her best time in the 500 sits at 4:50.90, set at the YMCA Short Course Nationals in March.

The third Eastside swimmer to double up was Adams, who repeated in the 100 free (52.29) and added a win in the 50 free (23.79) after finishing as the runner-up last year. The 50 free performance marked a new best and her first time under 24 seconds.

In sweeping the relays, the Eastside girls set two new meet records.

In the 200 free relay, Bognar and Penny teamed up with junior Grace Fowler and senior Mia Luciano for a final time of 1:36.20, lowering their meet record of 1:36.63 set last year. Bognar split 23.19 swimming second, and Penny was 23.34 on the anchor leg.

The 400 free relay saw Adams, Fowler, Penny and junior Eva Kelly Tzouvelekas combine for a time of 3:28.82, breaking the 2020 record of 3:29.48 set by Spartanburg. This included a 50.26 anchor leg for Penny, which is a full 1.5 seconds under her flat-start best time in the 100 free.

In the 200 medley relay to open the meet, Bognar led off in 25.48 and was followed by Adams, Tzouvelekas and freshman Laila Harvey for the victory in 1:46.52.

Also earning wins was Lucy Beckham sophomore Adair Shaw and AC Flora senior Hannah Montgomery.

Shaw set a new best time to top the field in the 100 fly (57.22), going 1-2 with junior teammate Katie Grace Vandergrift (58.06), while Montgomery set a new PB of 1:05.32 to win the 100 breast.

Top 5 Team Scores – Girls

Eastside, 599 Lucy Beckham, 439.5 Riverside, 288.5 May River, 251 Wade Hampton, 227

BOYS’ MEET RECAP

Despite losing their top scorer from last year, Nils Bognar, Eastside put up 503 points to comfortably outpace runner-up Riverside (400.5).

Eastside’s event wins both came on relays, as they won the meet-opening 200 medley relay along with the 200 free relay.

In the 200 medley, the team of Joey Lilley, Hayden Quigley, Devin Council and Alex Talbot combined for a time of 1:37.49 to lead Riverside (1:37.91), and in the 200 free, Lilly, Council and Talbot teamed up with Christopher Olcott to narrowly edge out Riverside, 1:27.72 to 1:27.99.

Individually, James Island sophomore Wells Cloud and AC Flora senior Darden Tate both earned a pair of wins.

Cloud set new best times en route to victory in the 200 free (1:41.24) and 100 fly (49.93), while Tate, a Mizzou commit, won the 50 free (21.22) and 100 breast (57.03).

Other Winners

Seth Riley , Myrtle Beach – 200 IM (1:55.72)

, Myrtle Beach – 200 IM (1:55.72) Tucker Samaha , Aiken – 100 free (47.17)

, Aiken – 100 free (47.17) Jack McCrae , South Pointe – 500 free (4:39.35)

, South Pointe – 500 free (4:39.35) Will Aiken , Riverside – 100 back (53.07)

, Riverside – 100 back (53.07) Riverside – 400 free relay (3:13.45)

Top 5 Team Scores – Boys