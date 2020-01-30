Eastern Michigan Awards $125,000 to 2 Athletes in Lawsuit Settlement

Eastern Michigan University has agreed to pay out $125,000 to two student-athletes affected by the school’s athletics cuts in 2018, as well as commit $2 million to women’s sports on campus, MLive.com reported last week.

Tennis team member Marie Mayerova and former softball team member Ariana Chretien sued the school in June 2018 claiming EMU “was not providing effective accommodation to female student-athletes,” according to MLive. Mayerova, whose team was reinstated, will receive $25,000, and Chretien, whose team was not, will get $100,000. They’ll also be reimbursed for their legal fees.

Claims against EMU, its Board of Regents, Athletic Director Scott Wetherbee and President James Smith were dismissed as part of the agreement, MLive reported.

In March 2018, EMU announced it would cut women’s tennis and softball, as well as men’s swimming and diving, and wrestling, in an effort to lower its athletics budget by $2.4 million. In February of last year, a judge ruled that EMU must reinstate both women’s tennis and softball, but the school argued that instead of softball, it should start a women’s lacrosse program. That program will begin in the 2021-2022 school year.

Per MLive, the settlement agreement also includes the following: