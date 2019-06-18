East Carolina Secures Commitment from YNats Runner-up Adam Mahler for 2019-20

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Adam Mahler from Nuangola, Pennsylvania has committed to swim at East Carolina University next fall. He’ll join Zach Grover in the class of 2023. Mahler is a senior at Holy Redeemer High School in Wilkes-Barre who specializes in butterfly and freestyle. At the 2019 PIAA Boys’ AA 2019 State Swimming and Diving Championships, he finished 3rd in both the 200 free (1:41.11) and 100 fly (49.03). In club swimming, he represented the Schuylkill YMCA at this spring’s YMCA Short Course National Championships and finished 2nd in the 200 fly, 6th in the 100 fly, and 55th in the 100 back. He scored new PBs in the 100 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 fly at the meet. At Speedo Winter Juniors East last December, he competed in the 200 free, 100 fly and 200 fly and came in 5th in the 200 fly. Last summer he finaled in the 50/100/200 fly at YMCA Long Course National Championships.

The East Carolina Pirates were runners-up in the men’s standings at 2019 AAC Championships. Mahler would have added heft to their lineup as the top 200 flyer (he would have been runner-up at Conference); he also would have scored in the A final of the 100 fly. He’ll overlap with flyers Gustavo Santos (45.83/1:47.24), Benjamin Barden (48.03/1:50.89), and Eric Hinderup (50.42) and mid-distance freestylers Blaz Demsar (44.60/1:36.30/ 4:27.06), Grega Popovic (47.00/1:37.90/4:25.56), and Pietro Nannucci (46.09/1:38.17).

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 1:46.40

100 fly – 48.39

200 free – 1:41.16

100 back – 52.10

