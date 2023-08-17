Durden, Nesty, Bowman/Behm, Looze, DeSorbo Named 2023 ASCA Coach of the Year Finalists

Courtesy: American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Todd DeSorbo, Dave Durden, Ray Looze, Anthony Nesty and Bob Bowman/Herbie Behm have been named finalists for the 2023 American Swimming Coaches Association George Haines Coach of the Year Award.

This award is given annually to the individual whose coaching effectiveness has contributed the most towards American swimming excellence at the World level. Only coaches whose American athletes achieved medals at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan were considered for this award.

The 2023 ASCA George Haines Coach of the Year winner will be revealed on September 7, 2023, at the Hall of Fame and Awards Celebration and dinner during the ASCA World Clinic at the Dallas Sheraton in Dallas, Texas.

About the finalists:

Todd DeSorbo , Head Coach at the University of Virginia

, Head Coach at the University of Virginia Dave Durden , Head Coach at the University of California Berkeley

, Head Coach at the University of California Berkeley Ray Looze , Head Coach at Indiana University

, Head Coach at Indiana University Anthony Nesty , Head Coach at the University of Florida

, Head Coach at the University of Florida Bob Bowman/Herbie Behm, Head Coach and Associate Head Coach at Arizona State University

The ASCA Coach of the Year has been awarded since 1961. Last year’s recipient was Anthony Nesty. Other past recipients include many greats in the profession, including George Haines, for whom the award is named, Doc Counsilman, Eddie Reese, Bob Bowman, Gregg Troy, Jon Urbanchek and many others.