Drabot Triples in Stanford Win Over UCLA

STANFORD vs. UCLA

Jan. 31, 2020

Hosted by UCLA

Short Course Yards

TEAM SCORES

STANFORD 178

UCLA 119

The reigning NCAA Champions of Stanford won all but one event in the pool on Friday against Pac-12 rival UCLA. All-American Katie Drabot was a standout, winning 3 individual events. She won a close race with teammate Erin Voss in the 200 free, 1:47.27 to 1:47.55. Darbot was the only woman under 54 in the 100 fly (53.81). In the 200 IM, she traded leads with teammate Allie Szekely (1:59.68) from the back to breast leg, but Drabot hammered home to win it in 1:58.74.

Szekely had won 2 events earlier in the meet. In the 200 fly versus teammate Hannah Kukurugya, they went into the final 50 stroke-for-stroke. Szekely was slightly faster on the final 50, winning the race 1:58.73 to 1:58.83. She also set the pace in the 200 back, leading the way in 1:55.56.

Freshman Rachel Rhee stopped the Cardinal from sweeping the events. She won the 100 free for the Bruins, coming from a nail behind to outsplit Stanford’s Lauren Green on the back half. Rhee won it in 50.56 to Green’s 50.62.

PRESS RELEASE – STANFORD

LOS ANGELES – No. 5 Stanford remains undefeated after beating UCLA by a score of 178-119 in Los Angeles on Friday. The Cardinal (5-0, 4-0 Pac-12) won 15-of-16 events to capture its thirty-fifth consecutive dual meet win.

Katie Drabot led the Cardinal with three wins, finishing first in the 100-yard butterfly (53.81), 200-yard IM (1:58.74), and 200-yard freestyle (1:47.27). Erin Voss (1:47.55) and Morgan Tankersley (1:48.93) also placed in the 200-yard freestyle, finishing second and third, respectively.

Stanford won both relay events, with Lucie Nordmann , Allie Raab , Amalie Fackenthal and Anya Goeders winning the 200-yard medley relay (1:39.36) and Fackenthal, Goeders, Lauren Green and Lauren Pitzer (1:30.84) finishing first in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

In the 1000-yard freestyle, Pitzer (9:48.38), Katie Glavinovich (9:57.51) and Megan Byrnes (9:59.69) swept the podium.

On the diving side, Daria Lenz finished first in the 1-meter with a score of 287.93 and Carolina Sculti finished first in the 3-meter with a score of 323.10.

The Cardinal continued its dominance with Alex Crisera (53.35) winning the 100-yard backstroke, Raab (1:01.44) claiming first in the 100-yard breaststroke, Emma Wheal (22.86) taking the 50-yard freestyle, Zoe Bartel (2:14.63) finishing first in the 200-yard breaststroke, and Tankersley (4:47.92) winning the 500-yard freestyle.

Allie Szekely came away with two wins, placing first in the 200-yard backstroke (1:55.56) and 200-yard butterfly (1:58.73).

No. 5 Stanford continues its Los Angeles road trip on Saturday when it faces No. 24 USC.

PRESS RELEASE – UCLA

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA swim and dive team suffered a 178-119 loss to defending national champion and No. 5-ranked Stanford on Friday afternoon at Spieker Aquatics Center. The Pac-12 matchup also served as the program’s Centennial Meet, honoring UCLA’s 100th anniversary.

The loss snapped a winning streak of seven meets for the Bruins, who dropped to 7-1 and 4-1 in Pac-12 competition. The Cardinal improved to 5-0.

Freshman Rachel Rhee claimed UCLA’s lone win of the afternoon, finishing the 100 free in 50.56, the second-best time of her collegiate career.

Freshman diver Hannah Butler also had a standout afternoon, setting new PRs and nailing down NCAA Zone Championships-qualifying scores in both 1-meter and 3-meter diving. She becomes the fourth Bruin diver this year to qualify for Zones.

The Bruins started the meet with a narrow loss in the 200 medley relay. The UCLA As led after the first half of the race thanks to strong backstroke and breaststroke legs from Sophia Kosturos and Claire Grover, respectively. Both of Stanford’s relay squads were hot on their tails however, with the Bs ultimately squeaking out a win at 1:39.36, just ahead of UCLA’s 1:39.80.

That was the first of many close calls for UCLA in the meet.

Grover just missed out on a first-place finish in the 100 breast, as her 1:01.99 was just over a half-second behind Stanford’s Allie Raab. Just a few minutes later, her 22.93 in the 50 free was .07 seconds behind first place Emma Wheal.

The 200 fly was the closest race of the day, with the top three swimmers finishing within .19 seconds of each other. Senior Amy Okada led for the majority of the race but ended up a tough-luck third at 1:58.92.

Butler was the runner-up in the 1M championship, which began about an hour before the swim portion of the meet. She posted a score of 273.60, the best by any Bruin this year not named Ruby Neave. That mark topped her previous best of 253.28.

She followed that up with a third-place showing in 3M, tallying a collegiate-best 286.73. Both of her scores were Zones-qualifying marks. Neave was the runner-up in 3M at 298.20, her third-best score in that event this year.

UCLA is right back in action on Saturday, hosting No. 2 Cal at Spieker. Diving starts at 11:00 a.m. with swim following at 12:00 p.m.