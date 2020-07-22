Do You Know The Part Personality Plays In Your Coach-Athlete Relationships?

Courtesy: Joseph Stanford

Think of the best Coach you know. Was it the depth of their technical or tactical knowledge you remember or how they inspired, motivated and enabled you to achieve things you previously thought were impossible?

In other words, above all, was the fundamental relationship between coach and athlete the key? The answer doesn’t take a great deal of thought.

Relationships are built and sustained through the interactions of individuals’ personality. Understanding how different coach-athlete personalities react and interact with each other is a new area of Sports Psychology. Research is currently being undertaken by Joseph Stanford of Nottingham County Swim Squad (Nova Centurion) in conjunction with Nottingham Trent University.

If you are a coach and interested in this exciting project, follow these 3 simple steps:

Step 1: Select Athletes

Nominate 1 to 5 current athletes you are working with to participate in the project.

They must meet the follow criteria.

• You have been coaching them for over 6 months.

• They must be 16+ years of age.

• They must be at regional standard or above.

Step 2: Forward the Athlete Link in Step 3 to Your Nominated Athletes and/or Their Parents

If any of the athletes you have nominate are aged 16 or 17, please forward this email to their parents and ask them to forward this onto their child.

• If athletes are 18+ please forward directly to them.

• Please request nominated athletes to complete step 3.

Step 3: Complete the Questionnaire

Athletes Only: If you are a nominated athlete receiving this email. Please click the link below and complete all questions honestly. It should take around 10 minutes. https://ntusurvey.onlinesurveys.ac.uk/athlete-only–questionnaire-pack

Coaches Only: Please click the link below and complete all questions. It is important that you go to the end. It should take you around 20 minutes.

https://ntusurvey.onlinesurveys.ac.uk/coach-only-questionnaire-pack

If you have any further questions about the study then please contact Joseph on: [email protected]

About Joseph Stanford

Joseph Stanford has ten years’ coaching experience at a national level in the United Kingdom. Since 2014 he has been coaching on Nottinghamshire’s County Swimming Squad (NOVA Centurion). Alongside coaching Joseph began his academic studies at Nottingham-Trent-University in 2015 and is currently a Postgraduate Researcher in Sport and Exercise Psychology.

Follow Joseph’s Twitter: @JRStanf0rd​