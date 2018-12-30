Diver Marian Tiemeier Commits to West Virginia University

Diver Marian Tiemeier from Alexandria, Kentucky, just outside of Cincinnati, has verbally committed to West Virginia University.

The Campbell County High School senior has finished 3rd at each of the last two Kentucky High School State Championship meets in the 1-meter springboard event.

Tiemeier is a springboard specialist, though in 2018 she dabbled in platform diving at the 2018 USA Diving Zone C Championships, where she placed 17th in the 16-18 girls competition.

West Virginia scored 142 diving points at the 2018 Big 12 Championships, including 52 on platform – the most of the three disciplines. That’s more than they scored on either the 1-meter or 3-meter events, in spite of their current facility not having platform apparatus – though the new Mountaineer Center, scheduled to open in 2019, will. West Virginia took 2nd at last year’s Big 12 Championships with 650.5 points, 37.5 points better than Kansas. West Virginia outscored Kansas on the boards by 104.5 points.

Tiemeier dives at WTRC dive team.